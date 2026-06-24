Senator Werner Strengthens Child Welfare System with Package of Bipartisan Reforms Signed Into Law

ARIZONA, June 24 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senate Health & Human Services Committee Chair Carine Werner is delivering major reforms to Arizona's child welfare system after a package of bills she sponsored was signed into law late last week, strengthening protections for vulnerable children and addressing failures that allowed at-risk youth to fall through the cracks.

The legislation follows months of oversight and investigation into Arizona's child welfare system, including hearings that exposed weaknesses in how abuse reports are reviewed, how allegations are investigated, and how children already known to the Department of Child Safety are protected. The reforms are designed to improve accountability, strengthen case management, and help ensure warning signs are not missed when a child's safety is at risk.

SB 1127 strengthens Arizona's mandatory reporting laws by providing greater clarity for teachers, medical professionals, counselors, and others who are legally required to report suspected child abuse or neglect.

SB 1174 requires DCS hotline staff to review a child's recent history with the agency, including prior reports and investigations, when determining how to respond to new allegations of abuse or neglect.

SB 1496 improves several Department of Child Safety procedures and helps ensure children involved in dependency proceedings receive appropriate legal representation and support throughout the process.

SB 1631 requires children who disclose sexual abuse to receive a forensic interview conducted by a trained professional within 72 hours whenever possible, helping investigators gather critical information while ensuring children receive a timely response.

"Protecting vulnerable children is one of government's most important responsibilities, and there have been far too many cases where that responsibility was not met," said Senator Werner. "These new laws address real problems we uncovered through legislative oversight, and they strengthen the safeguards that exist to protect children from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Arizona families deserve confidence that when warning signs appear, the system will respond appropriately and children will not be forgotten."

The legislation was developed through collaboration with DCS, child advocates, prosecutors, law enforcement, medical professionals, and other stakeholders following extensive legislative review of Arizona's child welfare system. Together with SB 1125 and SB 1126 signed into law in April, and SB 1175 implemented administratively, these policies represent one of the most significant child welfare reform efforts in recent years, and target key areas where earlier intervention, better information sharing, and stronger procedures can help protect children from harm.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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