UPCOMING WEBINARS | FY26 COPS Office Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFO) Webinars
From the desk of Patricia Greer, Director of Kentucky Center for School Safety Resource Center
The COPS department has released webinar dates below. You can scroll down and sign up using the link in the COPS email.
FY26 School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) Notice of Funding Opportunity Webinar
TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026 | 1:00 PM ET
FY26 COPS Hiring Program (CHP) Notice of Funding Opportunity Webinar
TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2026 | 1:00 PM ET
Patricia Greer, Ed.D.
Resource Center Director
Kentucky Center for School Safety
FY26 COPS Office Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFO) Webinars
The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) invites potential applicants to join our upcoming webinars to learn more about FY26 Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFO). Each session will cover program requirements, eligibility, helpful tips, and the application process, and gives potential applicants an opportunity to ask questions before submitting. Applicants are strongly encouraged to review the program NOFO and related supporting documents in advance. Reviewing the documentation in advance will answer most questions, enabling applicants to familiarize themselves with the program requirements.
Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) & Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS) Notice of Funding Opportunity Webinar
THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2026 | 1:00 PM ET
Please click here to register for the webinar.
Review the program NOFO and related supporting documents in advance of the webinar:
COPS Anti-Heroin Task Force (AHTF) & COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP) Notice of Funding Opportunity Webinar
MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026 | 1:00 PM ET
Please click here to register for the webinar.
Review the program NOFO and related supporting documents in advance of the webinar:
FY26 School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) Notice of Funding Opportunity Webinar
TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026 | 1:00 PM ET
Please click here to register for the webinar.
Review the program NOFO and related supporting documents in advance of the webinar:
FY26 COPS Hiring Program (CHP) Notice of Funding Opportunity Webinar
TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2026 | 1:00 PM ET
Please click here to register for the webinar.
Review the program NOFO and related supporting documents in advance of the webinar:
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT COPS OFFICE FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES:
COPS.USDOJ.GOV/GRANTS
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