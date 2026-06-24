Livingston County Honors Long-Serving Staff at 29th Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony

GENESEO, N.Y., June 24, 2026 — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors celebrated several County employees today for 10 and 25 years of service during the 29th Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony.

The event, which took place during the board’s regular meeting at the government center in Geneseo, brought together County leadership and community members, along with employees and their families to recognize the 25 honorees for their longtime commitment to public service. During introductory remarks, Board Chair David LeFeber praised the group for its tenure and role in providing first-class public services to the County’s more than 61,000 residents.

“This is a great chance to recognize, thank and show our appreciation for our 10- and 25-year employees,” said Board Chair David LeFeber during opening remarks at the ceremony. “We all work together as a team with the job of providing the best services possible to our constituency here in Livingston County. We really look forward to this event every year and we want to just say thank you and show our appreciation and commend everyone for a job well done.”

The board presented the long-serving staff with commemorative blankets or custom-made stoneware crocks in celebration of their 10 or 25 years of public service, respectively. A reception for the recognized employees and their families followed the ceremony.

Holley Hillier was among those featured for her 25 years of service to the County. She began her career in October of 2000 in the Social Services Child Support Unit as an account clerk typist providing clerical support. Today, she serves as the department’s housing programs coordinator, supervising emergency housing staff and overseeing a caseload of single individuals and families placed in emergency housing. She credits her long tenure to a culture of positivity in the workplace and the continuing opportunity for professional growth in her field.

“Working with those in extreme poverty situations can be very trying at times and so very rewarding during others,” said Hillier. “I’m honored by this recognition.”

John Jaeger has worked for 25 years as an employment and training counselor with Livingston County Workforce Development. There, he guides job seekers through every stage of the employment search, from building resumes and cover letters to helping residents find training programs in high-demand fields. With extensive experiencing matching applicants with a wide array of jobs and witnessing many different kinds of workplace cultures, Jaeger said he’s especially grateful for the County’s strong support of its workforce.

“After years of working with job seekers and employers and seeing how dysfunctional and transactional some of those relationships can be, it makes me extremely appreciative of an employer who actively recognizes their employees for their commitment and hard work,” said Jaeger.

Hayden Dadd joined the County in 2015 as the assistant district attorney. At the request of the County board, he created the Conflict Defender’s Office in late 2016 to represent indigent individuals in Criminal and Family Court where the Public Defender's Office has an ethical conflict. Now serving as the County’s conflict defender, Dadd said he’s proud of the hard work performed by his staff and attorneys, which has allowed the office to grow and thrive over the last nearly 10 years.

“I have always said that Livingston County has been very kind to me,” said Dadd. “I am very grateful that I have the opportunity to serve my community.”

Sgt. Anastassia Gelser was recognized for her decade of service with the Sheriff’s Office at the Livingston County Jail. There, she oversees day-to-day jail operations and supervises deputies assigned to the afternoon shift. Beyond ensuring the safety and security of jail staff and inmates, Gelser said she’s particularly proud of her involvement with National Night Out. She’s an active member of the committee that helps to plan and organize the annual event, which brings together community members and first responders for an evening of games, music and fun each summer.

“I love to help create such an amazing event for the community,” she said. “It feels good to be recognized in this way for my work. It's nice to know the County recognizes the dedication and commitment of its employees. Livingston County offers so many jobs and opportunities and for that I am grateful and encourage others to seek out opportunities here that could be life-changing.”





10-Year Milestone





Department Employee Date Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Melissa Wilkins 5/11/2015 Conflict Defender Hayden Dadd 9/8/2015 County Clerk Jennifer Rossborough 10/20/2015 Social Services Sean Hanglow 8/3/2015 Social Services Amaris Peffers 9/21/2015 Health Department Shannon Videtti 2/11/2015 Health Department Margaret Betette 5/3/2015 Health Department Janet Craft 5/3/2015 Highway Shannon Rice 9/14/2015 Highway Jason Wood 11/24/2015 Office for the Aging Susanne Carlock 3/31/2015 Sheriff Laszlo Babocsi 5/15/2015 Sheriff Scott Patterson 5/4/2015 Sheriff/Jail Anastassia Gelser 2/2/2015 Sheriff/Jail Kenneth Hall 11/9/2015 Sheriff/Jail Adam Swanson 11/20/2015





25-Year Milestone





Department Employee Date Central Services Aaron Weaver 10/23/2000 Social Services Rene Dietz 1/3/2000 Social Services Holley Hillier 10/30/2000 Public Defender Lisa Dugan 9/8/2000 Sheriff/Jail Michael Anne 10/13/2000 Sheriff/Jail Aaron Galvin 10/13/2000 Sheriff/Jail Boe Langless 9/5/2000 Sheriff/Jail Randall Newton 5/12/2000 Workforce Development John Jaeger 11/13/2000









About Livingston County:

Founded in 1821, Livingston County, N.Y., is home to more than 61,000 residents in 17 towns located across 631 square miles of the Finger Lakes region.