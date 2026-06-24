Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

ICYMI: Attorney General Jay Jones Holds Press Conference on Virginia’s Firearm Industry Accountability Legislation

This week, Attorney General Jay Jones welcomed legislators, law enforcement officers, gun violence prevention advocates, and members of the community to discuss the importance of Virginia’s firearm industry accountability law going into effect July 1.

PRESS RELEASE: Attorney General Jay Jones Holds Press Conference on Firearm Industry Accountability Legislation

“Public safety isn’t a privilege reserved for a select few. Every Virginian deserves to feel safe, and this law is going to make our communities safer,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “Accountability is the bedrock of our legal system, and firearm industry actors who are negligent and cause harm through unlawful or irresponsible practices will be held accountable by this office. Every victim, every loved one left behind, every neighborhood, deserves justice and this office will always be in service to the people of our Commonwealth.”

WCYB: Virginia attorney general highlights new firearm industry accountability law

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones held a press conference Monday to discuss new firearm industry accountability legislation signed into law this spring.

Jones said Virginia’s new Firearm Industry Accountability Law is designed to help keep communities safe and hold people accountable. "Safety is not a privilege that is reserved for a select few. It is a right that belongs to every Virginian,” Jones said. “We know that gun violence takes a toll on all of our families, our communities and futures.”

Jones said the law creates new standards for gun companies and requires firearm industry members to put safeguards in place to help prevent guns from ending up in the wrong hands.

The law includes measures aimed at preventing illegal sales and gun trafficking.

“Dealers who look the other way during straw purchases, dealers who have failed to prevent theft, dealers who have failed to follow basic safeguards designed to keep guns out of dangerous hands,” Jones said.

WSET: New accountability law for firearm businesses takes effect in Virginia

A new Virginia law aimed at holding firearm businesses accountable is now moving into the enforcement phase.

On Monday, Attorney General Jay Jones announced how his office plans to enforce the new law. It targets violations like illegal sales and businesses that fail to follow required safeguards.

Supporters say it gives the state more accountability tools, but legal challenges could come.

The Center Square: Virginia attorney general details firearm law enforcement

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said Monday his office will begin enforcing the firearm industry accountability law when it takes effect July 1, saying it gives the state new tools to pursue firearm businesses that break the law.

Speaking at a Richmond press conference on Monday ahead of implementation on Wednesday of next week, Jones said the law allows the Office of the Attorney General to investigate alleged violations, seek court orders and bring civil lawsuits against firearm manufacturers, distributors and dealers that fail to meet standards established under state law.

“This legislation represents a significant step forward in protecting the public, promoting responsible practices and enhancing public safety,” Jones said. “Accountability is not a radical idea. Accountability makes up the foundation of our legal system.”

Jones said the law is aimed at businesses that break the law, not responsible gun owners or firearms dealers that follow it.

WAVY: New gun legislation is coming to VA in July

Attorney General Jay Jones spoke Monday morning about Virginia’s new accountability law for guns. This bill, HB21/ SB27, will set standards of conduct for firearm dealers and will require the firearm industry to maintain control of the sale of firearms.

“We know that gun violence takes its toll on all of our families, our communities, and our futures. It steals lives. It leaves empty seats at dinner tables. It devastates neighborhoods,” said the attorney general.

The Office of the Attorney General says Virginia has taken a significant step by enacting legislation to hold firearm industry members accountable for harmful practices.

WVTF: In wake of SCOTUS ruling, Viginia AG Jones pledges to enforce new firearm manufacturer liability law

The U.S. Supreme Court is known to support second amendment rights. But a decision last week is backing Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones’ effort to enforce a new firearm law.

“Again, this is about public safety, this is about accountability,” Jones said from the entrance of the Barbara Johns building Monday morning, defending a new law that creates standards of responsible conduct for gun sellers and makers, and allows his office to file suit if violations occur.

Richmond Times Dispatch: New Va law gives AG authority to investigate firearm dealers suspected of impropriety

Firearm dealers and manufacturers in Virginia will next month be subject to a court injunction and civil penalties if they violate the state’s new standards of responsible conduct for gun industry members.

The new rules require industry members to implement business practices aimed at preventing giving a gun to a firearm trafficker, someone who is at risk of using a gun to harm someone, or a “straw purchaser” – someone who legally buys a gun to give it to someone who is prohibited from owning a gun.

“I intend to use this new authority to seek justice for every community in Virginia that has been impacted by this issue,” said Attorney General Jay Jones at a press conference Monday morning in downtown Richmond. “This law reflects a simple principle: when gun industry actors act negligently and cause harm through irresponsible or unlawful practices, they should be held accountable.”

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“This is not about shutting down responsible Virginia businesses who follow the law and take seriously their responsibility to keep guns out of the wrong hands,” Jones said. “This law … is about addressing a small number of bad actors whose negligent practices help fuel violence in our communities.”

Published on: June 24, 2026