RepairFlow Inc. Launches Sochely to Help Event Organizers Create, Promote, and Manage Events from One Platform

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Sochely helps businesses, nonprofits and event organizers create events, generate AI flyers, sell tickets, manage RSVPs and promote events from one platform.

We’re building software that makes professional event creation and promotion accessible to everyone, from local community organizers to large businesses.” — Dimitry Gondre, Founder & CEO, Repairflow INC

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA — RepairFlow Inc. today announced the continued rollout of Sochely, an AI-powered event creation and promotion platform designed to simplify how organizers plan, market, and manage events.

As communities, businesses, nonprofits, and independent organizers increasingly rely on digital platforms to attract attendees, many still manage events using multiple disconnected tools for graphics, ticketing, guest lists, and social media promotion. Sochely brings these workflows together into a single platform.

The platform enables organizers to create event pages, generate promotional flyers with AI, distribute events across social media, manage attendees, issue digital tickets, and monitor event performance—all from one dashboard.

Unlike platforms that focus solely on ticket sales or event listings, Sochely is built to help organizers throughout the entire event lifecycle—from planning and promotion to attendee engagement and event management.

Key capabilities include:

AI-powered event flyer generation

Event website creation

Digital ticketing

RSVP and attendee management

Event discovery

Social media sharing

Analytics and organizer dashboard

Mobile-friendly experience

Free event creation

Sochely is designed for a wide range of users including:

Community organizations

Churches

Schools

Small businesses

Wedding planners

Birthday party organizers

Baby shower organizers

Conference organizers

Meetup organizers

Festival promoters

Nonprofits

Local event hosts

“As more organizations move their communities online, we believe event management should be faster, more accessible, and available to everyone—not just large organizations with expensive software,” said Dimitry Gondre, Founder and CEO of RepairFlow Inc.

The launch of Sochely expands RepairFlow Inc.’s growing portfolio of software products built to help service businesses and communities operate more efficiently through modern cloud-based applications.

Future updates planned for the platform include expanded AI capabilities, deeper analytics, additional organizer tools, enhanced discovery features, and continued improvements to help event organizers reach larger audiences.

Sochely is now available for organizers looking to create events, promote them online, and manage attendees from one platform.

About RepairFlow Inc.

RepairFlow Inc. is a software company building AI-powered cloud platforms that help businesses attract customers, streamline operations, and grow. Rather than focusing on a single industry, the company develops specialized software for multiple service sectors.

Its growing portfolio includes:

• Repairius – Marketplace and business management software for the automotive, truck repair, towing, roadside assistance, mobile mechanic, and parts industries.

• Fixxy – Home services marketplace connecting homeowners with trusted local professionals including plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, cleaners, landscapers, movers, painters, handymen, and more.

• Beautifyx – Business management and growth platform for salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, estheticians, makeup artists, massage therapists, and beauty professionals.

• Sochely – AI-powered event creation, promotion, ticketing, and community management platform for organizers, businesses, nonprofits, schools, churches, festivals, conferences, weddings, birthdays, and community events.

• iContract – AI-powered legal document creation, electronic signatures, contract management, and business formation platform for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

• Dispatchtool – Dispatching, fleet management, driver communication, and logistics software for transportation companies and field service businesses.

• Glo Invoice – Simple invoicing, estimates, expense tracking, and payment management software for freelancers and small businesses.

• FairPriceGuru – Intelligent price comparison and pricing insights platform designed to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

RepairFlow Inc.’s mission is to build an ecosystem of software that helps businesses get customers, manage operations, automate workflows, and grow through modern AI-powered technology.

Learn more at https://repairflowapp.com





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