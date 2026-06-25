San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest Return on July 4, 2026
The party will feature more than 10 participating bars, drink specials, DJs, party favors, eating contests & easy access to the San Francisco fireworks show
Running from 2PM to 10PM, the annual event will bring Fourth of July crowds to more than 10 bars throughout the Marina. The schedule will include the San Francisco Pie Eating Contest at 6:30 PM, followed by the Annual San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest at 7PM. Now in its 16th year, the San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl has become one of the city’s largest Independence Day parties. Attendees can visit participating bars at their own pace while enjoying exclusive drink specials, DJs, party favors, the Find the Gnome Contest and other activities throughout the neighborhood.
Participants will begin the day by checking in at Rick & Roxy’s, located at 2131 Lombard Street. Each attendee will receive an official event wristband and a pub crawl map showing the participating locations and event details.
The pub crawl officially begins at 2PM and continues until 10PM.
Participating venues are expected to include Jaxson, Rick & Roxy’s, Westwood, The Blue Light, Union Street Ale House, Palm House, The Brixton, Comet Club, Wizards & Wands and White Rabbit, with additional bars scheduled to join the event.
Annual Eating Contests Return to Jaxson
Two of the event’s most popular traditions will take place during the pub crawl at Jaxson, located at 3231 Fillmore Street. The San Francisco Pie Eating Contest will begin at 6:30 PM. The San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest will follow at 7 PM.
Both competitions are open to members of the public. Contestants will compete for prizes and the opportunity to claim the 2026 championship title. The eating contests are designed to be entertaining for participants and spectators. Pub crawl attendees are encouraged to gather at Jaxson, support their favorite contestants and watch as San Francisco’s newest eating champions are crowned.
Professional competitive eating experience is not required. Anyone who believes they have the appetite and determination to compete can enter.
A Full Fourth of July Celebration in the Marina
The Marina District offers a convenient location for the annual event because of its large collection of bars, restaurants and nightlife venues. It is also located near several popular waterfront areas where people gather to watch San Francisco’s Fourth of July fireworks. After the Hot Dog Eating Contest ends, attendees will have time to continue visiting participating bars or begin making their way toward a fireworks viewing location.
The San Francisco Fourth of July fireworks show is expected to begin at approximately 9:30PM.
What Is Included With a Pub Crawl Ticket
Tickets to the San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl include:
Drink specials at participating bars
Free entry to more than 10 Marina District venues
An official event wristband
A pub crawl map
DJs and music at select locations
Fourth of July party favors
The Find the Gnome Contest
Access to special event activities
Admission to watch the Pie Eating Contest
Admission to watch the Hot Dog Eating Contest
Event Schedule
2PM: San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl begins
2PM to 8PM: Participant check-in at Rick & Roxy’s
6:30PM: San Francisco Pie Eating Contest
7PM: San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest
Approximately 9:30PM: San Francisco Fourth of July fireworks show
10PM: Pub crawl ends
Event Details
Event: San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
Time: 2PM to 10PM
Check-In Location:
Rick & Roxy’s
2131 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
Check-In Hours: 2PM to 8PM
Eating Contest Location:
Jaxson
3231 Fillmore Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
Attendees must check in at Rick & Roxy’s to receive their wristband and event map before visiting the participating bars.
Participating Bars
Jaxson, Rick & Roxy’s, Westwood, The Blue Light, Union Street Ale House, Palm House, The Brixton, Comet Club, Wizards & Wands, White Rabbit and more.
About the San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl
The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl is an annual Independence Day event that has taken place in San Francisco for more than 15 years. The event brings attendees to bars throughout the Marina District for exclusive drink specials, DJs, party favors, contests and holiday activities. It is the perfect way to celebrate Fourth of July in San Francisco.
The annual celebration also includes the San Francisco Pie Eating Contest and San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest. Both competitions are open to the public and attract contestants and spectators each year.
Matthew C Seliga
CrawlSF
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