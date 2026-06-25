San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest Return on July 4, 2026

San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest Fourth of July Pub Crawl San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl

The party will feature more than 10 participating bars, drink specials, DJs, party favors, eating contests & easy access to the San Francisco fireworks show

The Fourth of July Pub Crawl is a great way to celebrate the holiday. People can join the crawl, watch the eating contests and then head toward the waterfront for the fireworks.” — Matt Seliga

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl returns to the Marina District on Saturday, July 4, 2026, for a full afternoon and evening of holiday fun, drink specials, contests and a close walk to the special Golden Gate Bridge fireworks show.Running from 2PM to 10PM, the annual event will bring Fourth of July crowds to more than 10 bars throughout the Marina. The schedule will include the San Francisco Pie Eating Contest at 6:30 PM, followed by the Annual San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest at 7PM. Now in its 16th year, the San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl has become one of the city’s largest Independence Day parties. Attendees can visit participating bars at their own pace while enjoying exclusive drink specials, DJs, party favors, the Find the Gnome Contest and other activities throughout the neighborhood.Participants will begin the day by checking in at Rick & Roxy’s, located at 2131 Lombard Street. Each attendee will receive an official event wristband and a pub crawl map showing the participating locations and event details.The pub crawl officially begins at 2PM and continues until 10PM.Participating venues are expected to include Jaxson, Rick & Roxy’s, Westwood, The Blue Light, Union Street Ale House, Palm House, The Brixton, Comet Club, Wizards & Wands and White Rabbit, with additional bars scheduled to join the event.Annual Eating Contests Return to JaxsonTwo of the event’s most popular traditions will take place during the pub crawl at Jaxson, located at 3231 Fillmore Street. The San Francisco Pie Eating Contest will begin at 6:30 PM. The San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest will follow at 7 PM.Both competitions are open to members of the public. Contestants will compete for prizes and the opportunity to claim the 2026 championship title. The eating contests are designed to be entertaining for participants and spectators. Pub crawl attendees are encouraged to gather at Jaxson, support their favorite contestants and watch as San Francisco’s newest eating champions are crowned.Professional competitive eating experience is not required. Anyone who believes they have the appetite and determination to compete can enter.A Full Fourth of July Celebration in the MarinaThe Marina District offers a convenient location for the annual event because of its large collection of bars, restaurants and nightlife venues. It is also located near several popular waterfront areas where people gather to watch San Francisco’s Fourth of July fireworks . After the Hot Dog Eating Contest ends, attendees will have time to continue visiting participating bars or begin making their way toward a fireworks viewing location.The San Francisco Fourth of July fireworks show is expected to begin at approximately 9:30PM.What Is Included With a Pub Crawl TicketTickets to the San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl include:Drink specials at participating barsFree entry to more than 10 Marina District venuesAn official event wristbandA pub crawl mapDJs and music at select locationsFourth of July party favorsThe Find the Gnome ContestAccess to special event activitiesAdmission to watch the Pie Eating ContestAdmission to watch the Hot Dog Eating ContestEvent Schedule2PM: San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl begins2PM to 8PM: Participant check-in at Rick & Roxy’s6:30PM: San Francisco Pie Eating Contest7PM: San Francisco Hot Dog Eating ContestApproximately 9:30PM: San Francisco Fourth of July fireworks show10PM: Pub crawl endsEvent DetailsEvent: San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating ContestDate: Saturday, July 4, 2026Time: 2PM to 10PMCheck-In Location:Rick & Roxy’s2131 Lombard StreetSan Francisco, CA 94123Check-In Hours: 2PM to 8PMEating Contest Location:Jaxson3231 Fillmore StreetSan Francisco, CA 94123Attendees must check in at Rick & Roxy’s to receive their wristband and event map before visiting the participating bars.Participating BarsJaxson, Rick & Roxy’s, Westwood, The Blue Light, Union Street Ale House, Palm House, The Brixton, Comet Club, Wizards & Wands, White Rabbit and more.About the San Francisco Fourth of July Pub CrawlThe San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl is an annual Independence Day event that has taken place in San Francisco for more than 15 years. The event brings attendees to bars throughout the Marina District for exclusive drink specials, DJs, party favors, contests and holiday activities. It is the perfect way to celebrate Fourth of July in San Francisco The annual celebration also includes the San Francisco Pie Eating Contest and San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest. Both competitions are open to the public and attract contestants and spectators each year.

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