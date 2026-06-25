Lawsuit Alleges Steve's Real Food Quest Cat Food Was Deficient in Thiamine

A new class action alleges Steve's Real Food "Quest" cat food fell far below the minimum thiamine level for cats, yet most lots were never recalled.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN DIEGO, CA — June 24, 2026 — A proposed consumer class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against Go Raw LLC, doing business as Steve's Real Food, over its "Quest" line of premium raw cat food. The case is Free v. Go Raw LLC dba Steve's Real Food, No. 3:26-cv-03704-JO-JLB.According to the complaint, Quest cat food is labeled and sold as a "complete and balanced" diet "formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for All Life Stages." The lawsuit alleges that, despite these representations, the product contained dangerously low or undetectable levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) — an essential nutrient that cats cannot live without. Thiamine deficiency in cats can cause serious neurological harm, including loss of coordination, seizures, and, if left untreated, death.The complaint alleges that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tested eight lots of Quest cat food and found that all eight fell far below the AAFCO minimum of 5.6 mg/kg. The results reportedly ranged from non-detectable to approximately 15% of the required minimum, with seven of the eight lots measuring below 6%. According to the complaint, the FDA recommended that the company recall all eight affected lots, but the company formally recalled only three and did not adequately demonstrate that the remaining product had been removed from the market or that consumers had been warned of the risk.The lawsuit alleges that consumers paid a significant price premium — approximately $100 to $115 for a four-to-six-week supply — in reliance on the product's "complete and balanced" labeling. The named plaintiff alleges that her cat suffered acute thiamine deficiency after eating Quest cat food and required emergency veterinary hospitalization and intensive care. The action seeks to represent consumers who purchased the affected lots of Quest cat food and asserts consumer-protection and warranty-based claims, seeking damages and other relief on behalf of the proposed class."Pet owners paid a premium for food they were told was complete and balanced, and instead, the complaint alleges, they received a product missing a nutrient cats cannot live without," said Joshua B. Swigart of Swigart Law Group, APC. "This case was filed to hold the company accountable and to seek relief for the families and pets who were put at risk."The plaintiff is represented by Swigart Law Group, APC and Shay Legal, APC.A copy of the complaint is available here.Media Contact:Joshua B. SwigartSwigart Law Group, APC2221 Camino del Rio South, Suite 308, San Diego, CA 92108(866) 219-3343 | www.swigartlawgroup.com The complaint contains allegations only. The defendant has not yet responded to the allegations, and no court has made any determination of liability or wrongdoing.

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