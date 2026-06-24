WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Andrew R. Garbarino (R-NY) delivered the following opening statement in a full Committee markup to consider 19 bills that refocus the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), modernize the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), support border security operations, and enhance the Department’s ability to identify and respond to emerging terror threats.



Watch Chairman Garbarino’s opening statement here.

As prepared for delivery:

Good morning and thank you all for being here. I look forward to today’s markup. The bills we will consider today have broad bipartisan support and are the product of good work and discussion across both sides of the Committee. These bills reflect our shared commitment to advance the mission of the Department of Homeland Security.

We will consider 19 bills today. The topics of the bills range from reforms to the Department of Homeland Security’s Intelligence and Analysis office and improving the passenger travel experience for our military and families, to combatting illicit fentanyl trafficking, assessing our security posture at the Northern Border, ensuring readiness for extreme weather, and strengthening our ability to prevent acts of terrorism against our critical infrastructure sectors.

In addition, we will take important steps to advance two pilot programs the Transportation Security Administration has executed over the past several years which were established by this Committee. The One Stop Security and Reimbursable Screening Services Programs are key advances in passenger security for travel that also ease the burden on our dedicated TSA workforce.

It is also of importance that the Committee advance the SAFEGUARDS Act to make it clear that it is the position of the Committee on Homeland Security that the 9/11 security fee should return to its intended purpose following the expiration of the fee diversion next year. Passengers have long paid the 9/11 Passenger Security Fee with the understanding that those dollars would go directly toward aviation security and keeping them safe. By reinvesting these funds in next-generation screening technologies and modernized checked baggage systems, this legislation will enhance security, reduce checkpoint congestion and improve the overall travel experience for millions of Americans.

As we approach the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, there is no better reminder to ensure we protect our aviation sector. I thank the members who have put forth today’s bills for their work and their commitment to finding solutions that will improve the lives of the American people. I also thank the Ranking Member for continuing this committee’s long tradition of advancing strong bipartisan legislation when we can and for his support of these measures. I strongly support all the bills under consideration in today’s markup, and I urge my colleagues to do the same.

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