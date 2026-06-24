WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, the House Committee on Homeland Security advanced 19 bills with broad bipartisan support to strengthen the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) core mission by refocusing the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), modernizing the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), supporting border security operations, and enhancing the Department’s ability to identify and respond to emerging terror threats.

In his opening statement, Committee Chairman Andrew R. Garbarino (R-NY) said:

“I thank the members who have put forth today’s bills for their work and their commitment to finding solutions that will improve the lives of the American people. I also thank the Ranking Member for continuing this committee’s long tradition of advancing strong bipartisan legislation when we can and for his support of these measures. I strongly support all the bills under consideration in today’s markup.”

This week, Chairman Garbarino introduced the “Reimbursable Screening Services Program Extension Act,” or RSSP Extension Act. The legislation would extend the pilot and expand TSA’s Reimbursable Screening Services Program (RSSP) to increase airport screening capabilities, ease congestion at main security checkpoints, and enhance the passenger experience without compromising safety. In remarks on the bill, Chairman Garbarino said:

“The Reimbursable Screening Services Program is a pilot program that allows screening services to be conducted outside of the primary passenger terminal screening area, staffed by TSA personnel. Since its establishment in 2019, this pilot program has helped provide TSA with reliable streams of revenue while also maintaining a safe and efficient screening environment. The Reimbursable Screening Services Program Extension Act extends this program through fiscal year 2031 and increases the number of allowable participating entities from eight to 14. I would like to thank the Ranking Member for his staff’s collaboration and willingness to extend the duration and size of this program.”

Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) introduced the bipartisan “I&A Mission Reorientation Act of 2026,” which would update I&A’s statutory responsibility to clearly define its focus, reinforce accountability, and improve operational effectiveness. The legislation is cosponsored by Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence Ranking Member Seth Magaziner (D-RI). In remarks on the bill, Subcommittee Chairman Pfluger said:

“While it’s small and often overlooked, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis carries one of the most operationally important missions of the Intelligence Community (IC). Of the 18 IC members, I&A is the only agency with a statutory obligation to share intelligence with state, local, tribal, territorial, and private sector partners, a responsibility that sits at the core of securing our homeland… The ‘I&A Mission Reorientation Act’ reflects this fundamental truth. It refocuses its efforts on its foundational responsibility, delivering timely, actionable, and operationally relevant intelligence to the front line… Meaningful reform to this agency has been a long time coming, and I’m proud to have a bill on today’s markup that refocuses their mission where it belongs to put field personnel back into a position of being supported.”

Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security Chairman Carlos Giménez (R-FL) introduced the “One-Stop Pilot Program Extension Act.” Under TSA’s One-Stop Security Program, a traveler and their checked baggage do not need to be re-screened upon arrival in the United States for their domestic connecting flight if the last point of departure airport has a screening level comparable to that of the United States. The bill would extend the current pilot program. In remarks on the bill, Subcommittee Chairman Gimenez said:

“TSA’s One Stop Pilot Program provides expedited screening for inbound travelers entering the United States from approved last point of departure airports by allowing for passengers to make their connections within the United States without being subject to re-screening. Participating foreign airports must meet certain standards deemed commensurate to TSA standards, and as a result, TSA can screen passengers and their baggage along with partnerships with U.S. Customs and Border Protection ahead of the incoming flight landing in the United States… Especially ahead of upcoming special events in the United States this summer and across the next few years, Congress must respond to this great demand to expand these one-stop security agreements with additional last point of departure airports… I am proud to lead this legislation moving forward today as part of the committee’s efforts to modernize the TSA, encourage investment in new screening technology, and improve security partnerships across the globe.”

Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Chairman Dale Strong (R-AL) introduced the “Civil Preparedness for Agroterrorism Exercise Act of 2026,” which requires DHS to conduct an exercise aimed at enhancing prevention, response, recovery, and mitigation efforts pertaining to agroterrorism. In remarks on the bill, Subcommittee Chairman Strong said:

“Our adversaries recognize the strategic value of targeting the systems that feed, fuel, and sustain our country. Just within the past year, multiple foreign nationals have been charged or convicted in connection with efforts to smuggle dangerous biological agents and materials from China into the United States. If successfully deployed, these agents could cause significant harm to our economy, food security, and public health. Coupled with ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of New World screwworm, these incidents highlight the vulnerability facing our food and agriculture sector and the need for key stakeholders to be prepared to detect, respond to, and recover from an agroterrorism incident… Preparedness is most effective when it occurs before a crisis, not after one. This bill takes a commonsense step towards strengthening the security and resilience of one of our nation’s most vital critical infrastructure sectors.”

Subcommittee Chairman Strong also introduced the “Spending Aviation Fees for Equipment, Guaranteeing Upgraded and Advanced Risk Detection and Safety Act,” or SAFEGUARDS Act. This bipartisan bill prepares for the responsible end to the diversion of the 9/11 Passenger Security Fee and reinvestment of those revenues in aviation security technology. The legislation is cosponsored by Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Ranking Member Tim Kennedy (D-NY). In remarks on the bill, Subcommittee Chairman Strong said:

“Every day, millions of Americans pay the 9/11 Passenger Security Fee when purchasing an airline ticket with the expectation that those dollars will be used to strengthen aviation security. Unfortunately, since 2014, billions of dollars collected through that fee have been diverted away from aviation security purposes. As a result, passengers have continued paying a fee intended to enhance security while critical modernization needs have gone unmet. As millions of visitors currently travel through America’s airports during the FIFA World Cup, we’re reminded that a secure and modern aviation system is essential to both public safety and our economic success. The SAFEGUARDS Act restores the original intent of the 9/11 Passenger Security Fee by ensuring those funds are reinvested in aviation and airport security… This is a commonsense bipartisan measure that strengthens aviation security, improves the transparency, and honors the commitment made to the traveling public.”

Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO) introduced the “ELO Realignment and Strategic Engagement Reform Act of 2026,” which would eliminate duplication within I&A and streamline engagement with law enforcement partners. This legislation is cosponsored by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Task Force on Enhancing Security for Special Events in the United States Ranking Member Nellie Pou (D-NJ). In remarks on the bill, Rep. Evans said:

“I was a cop for a little over 10 years in the Denver metro area, and so I know there’s nothing more critical to law enforcement operations than communication between local, state, and federal agencies. Information sharing between the men and women on the frontlines and federal intelligence counterparts allows for a smooth process when local law enforcement encounters threats on the streets that have national or global threat roots. And this is what H.R. 7574 does. By reorganizing the ELO office and realigning its essential functions within I&A’s Partner Engagement Directorate, we’re able to streamline that coordination between law enforcement agencies and drive that information all the way down to the boots on the ground level of local law enforcement. This enhances information sharing mechanisms and reduces duplicative actions, and it ensures responsible stewardship of tax dollars, and it helps get federal resources to places like Colorado.”

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) introduced the “Providing Emotional Assistance with Relief and Love Act” or the “PEARL Act,” legislation requiring U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to establish a pilot program to adopt dogs from local animal shelters to be trained as support dogs for CBP’s Support Canine Program. The legislation is cosponsored by Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement Ranking Member Lou Correa (D-CA). In remarks on the bill, Rep. Joyce said:

“For years, our Customs and Border Protection agents have been experiencing an alarming mental health crisis. From seeing the scourge of illicit fentanyl crossing the border to seeing the heartbreaking toll of human trafficking, especially concerning unaccompanied minors, these officers deal with some of the most difficult emotional stresses that can be imagined, and they do it every single day. We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude. In 2023, CBP launched a support canine program to boost morale and improve officer mental health through therapy dogs. These canine teams, along with the Border Patrol chaplains and peer support staff, help with the daily trauma and grief these frontline heroes deal with each day… Not only will the pilot program help the men and women of the CBP, but it will also give shelter dogs a new lease on life. I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for supporting me in the introduction of this bill.”

Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC) introduced the “Improving Travel for Military Members Act,” which authorizes a pilot program to implement priority security screening lanes and screening procedures for traveling active-duty military personnel and accompanying family members, with priority given to airports located near large military installations. The legislation is cosponsored by Rep. Goldman. In remarks on the bill, Rep. Biggs said:

“More than 1.3 million Americans serve on active duty. They answer the call with little notice, shipping out on deployment orders, relocating their families across the country on PCS moves, or rushing to emergency assignments at a moment’s notice. They don’t get to plan ahead. They don’t get to choose their travel dates. They simply do this because that’s what service requires. And when they move, their families move with them. Nearly 889,000 children are part of active-duty military families, children who have already said goodbye to friends, to schools, and to the only homes they’ve known… My legislation, the ‘Improving Travel for Military Members Act,’ proposes a commonsense solution, a pilot program at a minimum of five airports prioritizing those near-major military installations to provide dedicated TSA screening lanes for active-duty service members and their accompanying families… I want to close by thanking Representative Goldman and committee staff for their partnership in advancing this legislation.”

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) introduced the bipartisan “Improving Travel for American Families Act,” which authorizes a pilot program to implement dedicated screening lanes for families traveling with children under the age of 12, with priority to implement at airports that see the highest volume of family travelers. In remarks on the bill, Rep. Mackenzie said:

“I know firsthand how traveling with young children can be challenging. Parents of babies and toddlers have to juggle strollers, diaper bags, car seats, carry-on luggage, and everything else that keeps with keeping children safe and comfortable while navigating crowded airports… This legislation recognizes those realities and gives TSA the flexibility to test ways to better accommodate families. But the benefits also extend beyond just parents and children. When families can move more easily through security, the experience becomes better for all travelers, reducing congestion and improving the flow of screening checkpoints. Solo travelers at airports included in the program will no longer have to wait for parents to unload piles of baby supplies into plastic trays. At the same time, security remains paramount, and nothing in this legislation weakens security requirements––or, in short, it’s a win-win, reducing the stress for parents and solo travelers, while also keeping essential screening procedures fully intact.”

Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-TN) introduced the “Major Non-NATO Ally Terror Threat Assessment Act.” This legislation empowers Congress to provide oversight of Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) designations to ensure the United States is not inadvertently supporting terrorist organizations. The legislation is cosponsored by Rep. Pou. In remarks on the bill, Rep. Van Epps said:

“When the United States designates a nation as a Major Non-NATO Ally, or MNNA, it comes with real benefits like security cooperation and defense trade eligibility. But the threats we face today are adept at moving beyond borders, and it’s critical that Congress has insight into terrorist organizations that may be operating within our partner nations. This legislation strengthens coordination between DHS and Congress to better assess and support MNNA partners as they confront threats within their own borders. It requires the administration to provide Congress with a comprehensive assessment identifying foreign terrorist organizations operating within MNNA countries, as well as each partner’s capacity to counter those threats. These partnerships are important, but we must also ensure our own national interests and security are being protected. I would like to thank Representative Pou for her support of the bill.”

Today, the House Committee on Homeland Security advanced the following legislation:

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