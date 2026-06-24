Captain Geoffrey Evans and Sergeant David Miller selected as June 2026 State of Missouri and Department of Natural Resources Team Members of the Month

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 24, 2026 – Captain Geoffrey Evans and Sergeant David Miller, park rangers with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks, are the State of Missouri and MoDNR Team Members of the Month for June 2026. The duo was selected for their service to the department and for their contributions while responding to a manhunt and subsequent armed confrontation with a murder suspect in Christian County.

On Feb. 24, 2026, Capt. Evans and Sgt. Miller responded to an active and rapidly evolving situation involving a dangerous homicide suspect. Both placed themselves in harm’s way without hesitation to protect the community. Throughout the manhunt, they demonstrated calm under pressure, excellent strategic decision-making skills and an unwavering commitment to public safety.

The suspect was located with a FLIR thermal imaging camera by one of the search teams. When the team attempted to make contact, the suspect opened fire. Two officers were wounded, and unfortunately one succumbed to the injuries. In a display of extraordinary courage and composure in the face of life-threatening danger, Evans and Miller joined an extraction team and recovered the injured officers while taking fire from the suspect.

“The actions of Capt. Evans and Sgt. Miller not only prevented further loss of life, but also brought a dangerous situation under control,” said Major Lucas Anderson with the Missouri State Park Rangers, who nominated the pair for the award. “They exemplified the highest standards of professionalism in law enforcement by placing the safety of citizens, fellow officers and the integrity of the mission above their own personal safety.”

Evans joined the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in June 2021 and resides in Mount Vernon. Miller joined the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in March 2020 and resides in Nixa.

