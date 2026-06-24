The Oregon Judicial Department announces the Honorable Debra K. Vogt as its first Ombudsman

The Oregon Judicial Department is pleased to announce the Honorable Debra K. Vogt will serve as the judicial branch’s first Ombudsman.

The Office of the Ombudsman will be a new office within OJD as set out by House Bill 2712 (2025). The office will receive and respond to comments and concerns regarding court experiences and support judges’ continuous improvement through mentoring and education.

Judge Vogt will begin in her new role August 1 and will be instrumental in establishing the office before its launch later this year.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to serve my community as a judge in the Lane County Circuit Court,” said Judge Vogt. “I’m honored to have been selected for this unique opportunity to work with the public and the judicial conference. As Ombudsman, I look forward to working on behalf of Oregonians to ensure everyone has access to fair and impartial justice.”

Judge Vogt has been on the bench of the Lane County Circuit Court for almost 20 years after having been elected in 2006. In that time, she has presided over every type of case. Judge Vogt was the Court’s chief criminal judge for many years, has contributed extensively to statewide committees, served eight years on the Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability, and served four years as presiding judge in Lane County.

Judge Vogt earned her JD from Willamette University in 1994. After serving as a judicial clerk for two years, she went on to spend the next 10 years in the Lane County District Attorney’s Office prosecuting major crimes, felony, and misdemeanor cases.

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