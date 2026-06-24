Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal announces free FIFA World Cup watch parties

NEW YORK, NY – Today, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal announced he will host two free FIFA World Cup Watch Parties on Saturday, June 27 in collaboration with NYC Tourism at SummerStage in Central Park and United Palace in Harlem. The free watch parties, which have the capacity to host over 8,000 fans, will air the pivotal World Cup matches of Panama v. England and Colombia v. Portugal.

Logistics

Saturday, June 27: Panama v. England

Location: SummerStage in Central Park. Enter at 69 th Street at Fifth Avenue.

Street at Fifth Avenue. Line Starts: 3pm Doors Open: 4pm Game Time: 5pm

First Come, First Serve

Saturday, June 27: Columbia v. Portugal

Location: United Palace, 4140 Broadway, New York, NY 10033

Doors Open: 6:30 pm. Game Time: 7:30 pm

Bar and Food on-site

RSVP: [ HERE ]

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said: “I’m thrilled to announce my office is hosting two World Cup watch parties on Saturday, June 27th, allowing Manhattanites to enjoy a free and festive evening of world-class soccer. I’m deeply grateful to NYC Tourism + Conventions, SummerStage, and United Palace for partnering with us to host these exciting watch parties, which I’m sure both New Yorkers and the 1 million+ expected visitors to our city will not want to miss!”

Julie Coker, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions said: “We are grateful to the Mamdani Administration for their $4.5 million investment supporting World Cup activations across the boroughs, including grants that enabled each Borough Presidents’ office to offer free events in their communities. These events will help ensure the excitement and economic impact of the World Cup—driven largely by the 1.2 million visitors the tournament is projected to attract—are felt throughout every borough and neighborhood, making this once-in-a-generation moment accessible to all New Yorkers and visitors.”

Heather Lubov, Executive Director of City Parks Foundation said: “We are honored to work with the Manhattan Borough President to host a free watch party for the FIFA World Cup. City Parks Foundation believes in free access to sports instruction, and soccer is a program that we have seen experience exponential growth in recent years. Given how expensive the tournament is for everyday New Yorkers, we are thrilled to be able to use our SummerStage venue to bring families together for a fun and joyful day of competitive soccer watching, free of charge.”

Mike Fitelson, CEO of United Palace said: “Throughout the biggest tournament in the world, the United Palace will become the heart of the World Cup experience in Washington Heights, welcoming fans from across New York and around the globe alongside local residents. Through live match broadcasts on the enormous video wall, local food and beverage offerings, and immersive fan experiences, the United Palace will showcase the vibrant traditions and global connections that define the neighborhood. Inspired by the community’s deep love of sports and its rich multicultural identity, the Washington Heights tournament HQ will celebrate the beautiful game as a universal language that brings people together.”

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