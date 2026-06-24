McKesson Selects Moore, Oklahoma, for a State-of-the-Art Regional Distribution Center, Positioning Cleveland County as a National Healthcare Supply Chain Hub

McKesson Corporation, a Fortune 100, U.S.-based company that serves as a logistical and operational backbone of the healthcare system to help ensure patients can access medicines, has selected Moore, Oklahoma as the location for a highly automated regional distribution facility at the North Moore Industrial Park. The new facility will replace an existing distribution center, expanding capacity and modernizing capabilities to support future demand. The investment underscores McKesson’s continued commitment to strengthening the reliability, security and efficiency of the healthcare supply chain and continuing to strengthen its strong , digitally connected distribution network across the U.S.

The project represents:

The first large-scale industrial investment in the North Moore Industrial Park

A defining moment for City leadership and Moore’s evolution as a major Cleveland County employment center and over 200 jobs.

Another successful milestone in Cleveland County’s transition to a unified, countywide economic development strategy

The facility will support the efficient distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical products across a multi-state region. It will expand the capacity of McKesson’s U.S. distribution network, helping ensure pharmacies, hospitals, and providers have consistent access to the products their patients rely on. McKesson distributes approximately one-third of all pharmaceuticals in North America and operates a digitally connected, automated distribution network designed to support the delivery of complex therapies to every care setting, from Main Street pharmacies to hospitals. Its decision to locate in Moore followed a rigorous evaluation of competing markets across the central United States.

“Not only is this a project announcement this is also a market signal,” said Lawrence McKinney, CEO of the Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition. “McKesson had multiple competitive options across several states. They chose this location because Moore and Cleveland County officials can deliver at scale, move at speed, and support mission-critical operations. This win establishes our region as a serious contender for national and global investment.”

“This investment by McKesson is a powerful endorsement of Oklahoma’s pro-business environment and our ability to compete for major projects on a national stage,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “We have worked hard to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state for business, and this project reflects that progress. With our central location, strong workforce, and commitment to supporting industry, Oklahoma is the ideal place for companies like McKesson to grow and succeed.”

“This project is a clear example of Oklahoma competing and winning for major national investment,” said John Budd, Chief Executive Officer of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “McKesson’s decision reflects our state’s pro-business environment, central location, and ability to execute on large, mission-critical operations. It also highlights the power of strong local and regional alignment in delivering projects at this scale.”

The City of Moore played the leading role in ensuring the site was competitive at a national level. “We made intentional, strategic investments to ensure this site could compete with larger metro markets,” said Mark Hamm, Mayor of Moore. “Through infrastructure planning and the creation of a Tax Increment Financing district, we delivered a site that meets the expectations of a Fortune 10 company. McKesson’s decision validates the hard work led by Assistant City Manager Deidre Ebrey and City Manager Brooks Mitchell.”

Strategic Investment in National Healthcare Infrastructure

The 330,000-square-foot facility will serve as a regional pharmaceutical distribution hub, combining digitally enabled logistics, state-of-the-art automation, precision inventory management, and expanded cold chain capacity, helping ensure critical medicines reach customers safely and efficiently. The site will also increase capacity and throughput and strengthen operational resilience with 100% standby power to support safe operations in adverse conditions.

“The healthcare supply chain grows more complex, from supporting advanced therapies with specialized handling and storage to navigating modernization, security, and supply constraints. Patients are counting on consistent, reliable access to critical therapies,” said Gene Cavacini, President, U.S. Pharmaceutical Distribution, McKesson. “This investment strengthens our ability to deliver with speed, precision and resilience, while expanding capacity to better serve Oklahoma, Texas, and the surrounding region.”

Josh Moore, Kadean Construction, Industrial Director, is excited to be the construction partner for this distribution facility with two valued repeat clients, McKesson and Scannell Properties in Moore, OK.

Powered by Partnership: A New Model for Economic Development

At the core of this win is a fully aligned partnership between Cleveland County, the City of Moore, and the CCEDC, operating as a unified economic development engine. “This project demonstrates what is possible when Cleveland County, the City of Moore, and the CCEDC are fully aligned,” said District 2 County Commissioner Jacob McHughes. “We are no longer competing as individual jurisdictions; we are competing as one county. That level of coordination changes outcomes, and this project proves it.”

Economic Impact: Immediate and Long-Term

The project delivers both near-term economic stimulus and long-term structural impact according to an economic impact analysis conducted by the Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition:

Capital Investment & Jobs

$179 million total capital investment

200+ direct jobs with competitive wages

633 total jobs (direct + indirect + induced impacts) – by 2029 (first year of full operations) and annually thereafter

Construction Phase (2026–2028)

~1156 (direct + indirect + induced) jobs during this phase.

$85.7 million in wages

$28 million in tax revenue

Ongoing Economic Contribution

$118 million annual GDP impact

“This is the type of project that strengthens the entire regional economy,” said District 3 County Commissioner Rusty Grissom. “It expands our tax base, creates quality jobs, and positions Cleveland County within one of the most critical, recession-proof industries in the country.”

From Project to Platform: Building a Logistics & Healthcare Cluster

McKesson’s investment does more than provide jobs; it strengthens healthcare infrastructure and expands the capacity to serve providers and patients across the region, while establishing Moore and Cleveland County as a credible destination for advanced logistics, healthcare infrastructure, and supply chain–dependent industries. “This is a platform investment,” said District 1 County Commissioner Rod Cleveland. “When a company like McKesson selects your community, it reduces perceived risk for every company that follows. This project creates momentum and we intend to build on it.” With access to major interstate corridors, proximity to the Oklahoma City metro workforce, and coordinated regional leadership, Cleveland County continues to enhance its position to attract additional high-value, high-impact employers.

Execution as a Competitive Advantage

This announcement marks a turning point in how economic development is executed in Cleveland County. “This project proves that alignment, speed, and execution creates successful deals,” said Matt Clouse, CCEDC Chairman. “We have built a model where Cleveland County, our municipalities, and our partners are learning to operate as one team and that is now our competitive advantage.”