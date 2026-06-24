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Corporate Boulevard, between Anderson Snow Road and Aerial Way, Will Temporarily Close

(Brooksville, FL) – Corporate Boulevard, between Anderson Snow Road and Aerial Way, will be closed from 6:00am on July 6, 2026, to 6:00pm on July 8, 2026. The closure is due to utility work for ongoing Anderson Snow Road and Corporate Boulevard Intersection improvements.

Traffic will be detoured at the intersection of Spring Hill Drive and Aerial Way. Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and use extra caution when traveling through the area. Detour information for Corporate Boulevard closure.

 

For questions or more information,
please contact Hernando County’s Department of Public Works at (352) 754-4060.

 

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Corporate Boulevard, between Anderson Snow Road and Aerial Way, Will Temporarily Close

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