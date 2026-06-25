40th Anniversary 40th Anniversary LOGO

National milestone honors four decades of mentorship, prevention, leadership, and opportunity

The Key to the Future, is the Knowledge of the Past” — Robert Colescott

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Midnight Basketball proudly announces the 40th Anniversary of Midnight Basketball, marking a national milestone in a movement that has used late-night basketball, life-skills development, mentorship, and community partnership to create safer spaces and stronger futures for young people since June 26, 1986.

Founded in June 1986 in Glenarden, Maryland, Midnight Basketball began as a bold community response to violence and instability during late-night hours. The model, launched by G. Van Standifer, opened gym doors at the times young people were most vulnerable and connected participation in basketball with educational sessions, life-skills support, and positive adult guidance. Over the last four decades, that vision has evolved into a nationally recognized legacy of prevention, empowerment, and community transformation.

“As we celebrate 40 years of Midnight Basketball, we honor not only a historic anniversary, but a living legacy,” the Association of Midnight Basketball may state in its anniversary messaging. “This milestone reflects the dedication of chapter leaders, volunteers, mentors, public servants, and participants who believed that communities can change lives when they invest in people, relationships, and opportunity.”

The Association’s anniversary observance recognizes the communities that have sustained and expanded the mission across the country. Current chapter cities include Tuskegee, Alabama; San Francisco, Oakland, Palmdale, Lancaster, Stockton, Los Angeles, and Antioch, California; Atlanta, Locust Grove, and Savannah, Georgia; Glenarden, Maryland; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Ayden / Greenville, North Carolina; and Austin and Beaumont, Texas. Together, these chapters represent a growing network committed to combining basketball with mentorship, intervention, and life-preparation programming.

For 40 years, Midnight Basketball has represented more than a program. It has stood as a symbol of what can happen when communities provide structure, accountability, visibility, and hope. As the Association of Midnight Basketball commemorates this anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to strengthening neighborhoods, supporting youth, and expanding the reach of a model that continues to make a lasting difference.

The 40th Anniversary of Midnight Basketball is both a celebration of history and a call to the future. The Association invites supporters, community leaders, partners, and chapters nationwide to join in recognizing this milestone and advancing the next generation of impact.

The Association of Midnight Basketball is a non-profit organization dedicated to building community education and programs in local communities. Through alternative solutions for prevention and intervention, the organization helps young people build successful lives instead of turning to violence. Since its founding roots in 1986, Midnight Basketball has combined athletics, life skills, mentorship, and community partnership to create safer environments and stronger pathways to opportunity for youth across America

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