Tatiana Dinis Model: From IMC Models to Paris Fashion Week and Harper's Bazaar

Tatiana Dinis Model during the official press photoshoot in Porto. Tatiana Dinis Model during the official press photoshoot along the Douro River in Porto. Tatiana Dinis Model photographed in Porto, reflecting her continued growth through IMC Models.

Through IMC Models, Tatiana Dinis reached Paris Fashion Week, The House of Fashion and earned two Harper's Bazaar features, strengthening her fashion career.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Portuguese model Tatiana Dinis has reached a new stage in her fashion career after walking at Paris Fashion Week, one of the world's most prestigious fashion events, marking another important milestone in a journey built through years of training, dedication, and continuous development at IMC Models The 14-year-old model from Aveiro, Portugal, has steadily established herself as one of IMC Models' standout young talents through continuous training, professional runway experience, and a growing list of achievements. Her portfolio now includes Paris Fashion Week, two appearances featured by Harper's Bazaar following her runway presentations, national modeling awards, and collaborations with internationally recognized designers and fashion brands including Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Lloyd Arceo, BY VEL and Nortada.PARIS FASHION WEEK MARKS AN INTERNATIONAL MILESTONEOne of the defining moments in Tatiana Dinis career came with her participation in Paris Fashion Week 2025, where she was selected to walk for internationally recognized designer Lloyd Arceo.Widely regarded as one of the fashion industry's most influential events, Paris Fashion Week brings together leading designers, international media, buyers, celebrities, and fashion professionals from around the world.For Tatiana, walking on one of fashion's most prestigious runways represented the beginning of an exciting international chapter. The experience provided global exposure while demonstrating the progress she has achieved through years of professional preparation and runway experience.Following Paris Fashion Week, Harper's Bazaar published a selection of photographs from Lloyd Arceo's collection, with Tatiana Dinis featured among the models chosen to represent the runway presentation. The publication further strengthened her growing international visibility within the fashion industry. THE HOUSE OF FASHION CONTINUES TO SHAPE HER CAREERAlongside her international achievements, The House of Fashion has remained one of the most important milestones throughout Tatiana's development.Created by IMC Models, the event has become one of Portugal's leading fashion platforms, bringing together more than 200 national and international models, over 1,000 guests, renowned designers, brands, celebrities, fashion professionals, television coverage, and international publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and L'Officiel.Throughout different editions, Tatiana has walked for internationally acclaimed designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, the international Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL, and Portuguese brands including Nortada and Dr. Kid, continuously expanding her professional runway experience and versatility.Following The House of Fashion 2026, Harper's Bazaar once again selected and published photographs from the BY VEL runway presentation, with Tatiana Dinis featured among the models showcased in the publication. This marked her second appearance in the internationally recognized fashion magazine, reflecting the growing visibility of her work on both national and international runways.YEARS OF CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENTTatiana began her fashion journey at IMC Models Academy at a very young age, where she started developing the technical, creative, and professional skills required to build a long-term career within the fashion industry.Through continuous training, professional guidance, and practical runway experience, she has steadily transformed her passion for fashion into an impressive portfolio of achievements.Her commitment has also been recognized by IMC Models through two important distinctions: IMC Top Model Photogenic 2024 and IMC Top Model Revelation 2025, awards that recognize not only her natural talent but also her continuous evolution, professionalism, and dedication throughout her journey.Beyond the runway, Tatiana has also appeared several times in the Portuguese magazine Nova Gente through coverage of fashion events, runway shows, and productions, further strengthening her visibility within the Portuguese fashion industry.MORE THAN FASHIONBeyond the fashion industry, Tatiana Dinis continues to balance her modeling career with her education and personal development, demonstrating the maturity and discipline required to pursue increasingly demanding opportunities.Those who know her describe her as dedicated, responsible, determined, and committed to continuous improvement. Her ability to balance training, education, and professional experiences reflects a strong work ethic and a genuine passion for fashion.From her first steps at IMC Models to international runways and features in leading fashion publications, Tatiana continues to embrace every opportunity to learn, evolve, and grow both personally and professionally.LOOKING AHEADAt just 14 years old, Tatiana Dinis has already built a powerful portfolio that includes Paris Fashion Week, two appearances featured by Harper's Bazaar, internationally renowned designers including Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Lloyd Arceo, international fashion brands such as BY VEL, national brands including Nortada and Dr. Kid, national modeling awards, and extensive runway experience.Supported by IMC Models Academy and IMC Models Agency, together with years of continuous development, she continues to establish herself as one of Portugal's rising young fashion talents while expanding her presence within the international fashion industry.As new opportunities emerge, Tatiana remains focused on strengthening her experience, broadening her international portfolio, and continuing the journey that began through IMC Models Agency.ABOUT IMC MODELSIMC Models is a talent and modeling agency dedicated to discovering, training, and developing new profiles in fashion, advertising, media, and entertainment. Through IMC Models Academy and The House of Fashion, the agency creates real opportunities for emerging talent by connecting models with designers, brands, media, and industry professionals on both national and international levels.Bringing together more than 200 national and international models, over 1,000 guests, internationally renowned designers, fashion brands, celebrities, television coverage, and publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and L'Officiel, The House of Fashion has become one of Portugal's leading fashion platforms for launching new talent and building careers beyond borders.

Tatiana Dinis Model | Official Fashion Portfolio | IMC Models

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