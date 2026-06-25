Colorado Women's Hall of Fame Extends Student Video Contest Deadline to August 1, 2026

Extended deadline provides more opportunities for students statewide to participate in Colorado's 150th anniversary storytelling initiative.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Women's Hall of Fame (CWHF) has extended the deadline for its 2026 Student Video Contest to Aug. 1, giving students across Colorado additional time to research, produce and submit original videos celebrating the women whose leadership and achievements have shaped the state's history.The 2026 contest theme, "Her Colorado: Stories Across 8 Regions," celebrates Colorado's 150th anniversary by highlighting the women whose contributions have shaped communities across the state.Students from sixth grade through their final year of undergraduate study are invited to produce an original two- to five-minute video honoring a Colorado Women's Hall of Fame inductee representing one of the state's eight regions. Through the contest, CWHF encourages students to engage with Colorado history while recognizing the women whose leadership, innovation and service have shaped communities across the state.The grand prize winner will receive $1,000, with prizes of $500 for second place and $250 for third place. Finalists will be invited to attend the prestigious CWHF Induction Gala on Mar. 26, 2027, at the Sheraton Downtown Denver, where their videos will be showcased before attendees."We know that students are busy, and great storytelling takes time," says Barbara Beckner, Executive Director of the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame. "By extending the deadline, we hope to reach more students across all eight regions of our state and give them the chance to discover and celebrate the women whose legacies deserve to be known."Students, educators and parents can learn more about contest rules, eligibility and submission requirements at https://www.cogreatwomen.org Since 1985, the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame has inducted 204 women of various races, backgrounds, economic levels, career choices, political philosophies and religious beliefs united by their outstanding contributions to society. The lives of these extraordinary women are examples of what can be achieved with passion, commitment, spirit and the willingness to stand tall in the face of obstacles. They are trailblazers, visionaries, women of courage, glass-ceiling breakers, innovators and rule changers in all walks of life.Learn more about inductees at https://cogreatwomen.org/inductees/women-in-the-hall/ ###

Watch the 2024 Grand Prize Winner - Student Video Contest Below

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