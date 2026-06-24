Sen. Lawrence scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-Eliot, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Lawrence is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for their voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“Throughout my service as a state legislator, I’ve always supported reproductive freedom as these highly personal decisions ought to be made between a patient and their medical provider – and without government interference,” said Sen. Lawrence. “In the wake of a reckless attempts at the state and federal level to roll back these rights, I’m proud to stand with my colleagues to defend access to care and earn this score. I trust that my Senate Democratic colleagues will continue to protect access to this essential healthcare.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Lawrence has earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood every year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

###