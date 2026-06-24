Sen. Duson scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Jill C. Duson, D-Portland, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Duson is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for their voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“Growing up, my family had little money and even less access to quality healthcare. The one exception was the care that our local family planning clinic provided,” said Sen. Duson. “That’s why I’m proud of my record of improving access to care and defending these essential rights in the wake of GOP-led attempts to rollback, undermine and outright ban reproductive care. I will continue standing up for the people of my district and across Maine to protect their well-being and ensuring government does not interfere with these highly personal medical decisions.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Duson has earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood every year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

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