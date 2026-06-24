Sen. Rafferty scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Joe Rafferty, D-Kennebunk, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Rafferty is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for their voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“I am proud to be able to say that every year I served in the State Legislature, I earned a 100% on my reproductive voting rights record,” said Sen. Rafferty. “Reproductive rights are not something that should be up for debate and it is shameful that there have been attempts to limit access to this essential form of healthcare in recent years. I know that Senate Democrats will continue to support the efforts to protect women’s health and reproductive rights, ensuring that all Mainers will be able to receive the care they deserve.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Rafferty has earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood every year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

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