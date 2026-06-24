Sen. Baldacci scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Baldacci is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for their voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“I’m very grateful for this recognition of my work in the Legislature,” said Sen. Baldacci. “I’ve fought hard for reproductive freedom my entire legislative career. Although this is my last term in Augusta, I will continue to be a staunch advocate for all Mainers to have access to the healthcare they need.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Baldacci has earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood every year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

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