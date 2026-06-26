July 3, 2026 Proclamation as Mumia Liberation Day: 12 PM Press Conference Mon June 28th at the Catto Statue

Mumia Abu-Jamal Stands Resilient Mumia with Mama Pam Africa, movement leader and supporter Free Mumia Photo

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A coalition of community organizations, advocates, scholars, authors, healthcare professionals, and residents will hold a press conference on Monday, June 29, at 12:00 p.m. at the Octavius V. Catto Memorial in Philadelphia to call on the City of Philadelphia to designate July 3 as "Mumia Liberation Day."Following the press conference, organizers will host a public gathering featuring creative performances, community dialogue, and speakers from a range of professional and civic backgrounds, including activists, educators, physicians, authors, and a former Assembly member.According to the coalition, the proposed proclamation would recognize the life and work of journalist, author, and former radio broadcaster Mumia Abu-Jamal while encouraging public discussion about criminal justice, due process, prison conditions, and the treatment of aging incarcerated individuals.Coalition members state that Abu-Jamal's case has remained the subject of public debate for more than four decades. Supporters contend that his conviction was affected by police misconduct, prosecutorial bias, judicial bias, and other procedural irregularities. They are urging city leaders to acknowledge those concerns through a public proclamation and renewed dialogue on the historical role of the death penalty in Philadelphia.Organizers note that Abu-Jamal has continued to write extensively during his incarceration, producing books, essays, and radio commentaries addressing issues including race, incarceration, inequality, and state power. His published work has been archived by Brown University's John Hay Library and continues to be studied in courses examining journalism, criminal justice, and social movements.The coalition also points to concerns raised by legal advocates and human rights organizations regarding Abu-Jamal's medical care and conditions of confinement. According to organizers, these concerns include treatment for chronic medical conditions, extended periods of solitary confinement, and broader questions about the care provided to elderly incarcerated individuals.Supporters further cite historical questions surrounding the investigation and prosecution of Abu-Jamal's case. They argue that subsequent findings involving misconduct by some Philadelphia police officers during that era, together with continuing legal and scholarly debate about the case, warrant additional public attention and discussion.Organizers also place their efforts within the broader history of criminal justice in Philadelphia, including the experiences of the MOVE organization and other events that have prompted ongoing public conversations about policing, accountability, and civil rights.The coalition said it has requested comment from the Office of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and representatives of the Fraternal Order of Police. Any responses received will be shared as they become available.According to organizers, the proposed proclamation is intended to recognize what they describe as the continuing significance of Abu-Jamal's case while encouraging constructive public dialogue about justice, transparency, accountability, and the treatment of incarcerated people.Members of the coalition say the initiative is intended not only to address one individual's case but also to encourage broader discussion about criminal justice reform, the rights of incarcerated elders, access to adequate medical care in correctional facilities, and the importance of public accountability.Community members and public officials are invited to attend the June 29 press conference and participate in the public program that follows. Organizers also encourage residents to contact elected officials regarding the proposed proclamation.

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