Special enrollment period open for Innovative Partners, American Collective health plan members

June 24, 2026



HealthCare.gov has opened a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for people who were enrolled in an Innovative Partners or American Collective health plan at any time during 2026, even if the plan has already been canceled.



The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Innovative Partners, LP (doing business as Innovative Health Plan and Healthcare Plan) and American Collective, LP (doing business as ACLP Health Plan) for deceptively marketing noncomprehensive medical discount memberships and limited benefit plans as comprehensive insurance or preferred provider organization (PPO).

The SEP started June 11, 2026, and runs through Aug. 10, 2026. The SEP allows affected individuals and families to transition into comprehensive Marketplace coverage. They can find coverage by visiting HealthCare.gov.

If you have issues getting new health insurance, call HealthCare.gov at 800-318-2596 (toll-free) and tell them you are an Innovative Partners or American Collective customer and seeking new coverage. Your Marketplace coverage will generally begin on the first day of the month after you select a plan. To activate your coverage, you must pay your first premium.

You could qualify for an earlier effective date for your Marketplace plan; however, you would need to pay your first month’s premium and premiums for previous months for coverage to start.

The court has appointed a receiver in the case – Paul Lopez from Tripp Scott. The Innovative Receiver website has more information, including consumer victim forms and updates. People can also email innovativereceiver@trippscott.com.



It is important to visit HealthCare.gov or work with an Oregon licensed agent in obtaining coverage. Get free local help from a licensed Oregon insurance agent who can help you understand your options and enroll in coverage by visiting OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp. Put in your ZIP code and click Marketplace (HealthCare.gov). Agents will have an “A” next to their name. There is also assistance available from community partners.



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About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.

