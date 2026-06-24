NEW VIDEO: Ken Paxton Refuses To Say If Adam Hoffman Should Be Registered As A Sex Offender In Texas

AUSTIN, TX — In a new video , Ken Paxton dodged questions about the Epstein-style sweetheart plea deal he gave admitted child molester Adam Hoffman while walking into a high-dollar DC fundraiser.

In the video, Paxton refuses to say whether admitted child molester Adam Hoffman should be registered as sex offender in Texas, and ignores questions about if he has anything to say to Hoffman’s victim. Paxton has dodged questions for months on why his office struck a plea deal that let a child molester back onto Texas streets in mere days without being required to register as a sex offender, an outcome so lenient that the mother of Hoffman’s victim said “Ken Paxton [...] bent the system to protect [Hoffman] instead of protecting my son. That is corruption.”

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin said:

“Texans deserve to know why Ken Paxton let an admitted child molester back on their streets in days without registering as a sex offender, but he refuses to answer their questions. Texans are fed up with corrupt politicians like Ken Paxton protecting pedophiles with Epstein-style sweetheart deals. Texans need answers now. Release the Hoffman Files.”

After being let out by Paxton, Hoffman had to register as a sex offender in Nebraska, but not Texas because of Paxton’s deal. Since the plea deal, Texans have been protesting and outraged . When the judge when he first heard Paxton initially wanted to offer Hoffman only one day in jail he said, “ One day. Seriously? Somebody has to sell me on the wisdom of it .”

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