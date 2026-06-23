Slovenia's first Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Dimitrij Rupel, receives Lifetime Achievement in Diplomacy Award

SLOVENIA, June 23 - As the first Minister of Foreign Affairs of an independent Slovenia, Dr Rupel played an essential role in the country's independence, its international recognition and its consolidation in the international community. He served as foreign minister several times: from 1990 to 1993, in 2000, from 2000 to 2004 and from 2004 to 2008 and was thus the longest-serving foreign minister in Slovenia's history. During this period, he played an active role in Slovenia's international recognition, establishing its diplomatic network and integrating the country into key international organisations.

"Dr Dimitrij Rupel's career is exceptional in many respects. As an intellectual, university professor, publicist, dissident, politician and diplomat, he has spent decades contributing to a shared space of free thought, democratic dialogue and international openness in Slovenia. When Slovenian statehood was being established, he made a significant contribution through his valuable knowledge, vision, international connections, incisiveness, boldness and persuasive arguments, ensuring that Slovenia's voice reached far beyond its borders. This was not just any position. It was a historic responsibility," highlighted Minister Kajzer in his speech.

According to the Minister, Dr Rupel played an integral part in strengthening Slovenia's standing as a credible, responsible and respected international player. He participated in the country's integration into European and Euro-Atlantic structures, represented Slovenia in the most important international forums and contributed to the development and professionalisation of the Slovenian diplomatic service.

Moreover, he was the initiator and visionary behind prestigious Slovenian public diplomacy projects such as the Bled Strategic Forum and the Centre for European Perspective, which, through their successful work, have enriched Slovenia's reputation abroad for more than 20 years.

"Throughout his career, Dr Dimitrij Rupel was aware that diplomacy is not just the art of representing interests, but also about dialogue, consensus-seeking and building bridges between people, nations and cultures. These values remain relevant today in an era of significant geopolitical shifts, uncertainty and new challenges for the international community," said Minister Kajzer.

On the occasion of presenting the highest award in diplomacy, he thanked Slovenia's first Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Dimitrij Rupel for his invaluable contribution to the history of the Slovenian state, his work in laying the foundations of Slovenia's international politics and diplomacy, as well as for his commitment to the idea of Slovenia as an open, democratic and internationally respected country.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Rupel recalled the period of Slovenia's fight for independence, noting that, in his view, statehood did not require war but rather defence. In any case, international recognition was necessary. He underlined the halting of the ten-day war with the Brioni Agreement on 7 July 1991 as the beginning of Slovenian diplomacy and the first sign of international recognition. Regarding the priorities of future Slovenian foreign policy, which were discussed at the 2003 "talks on the future of Slovenia", initiated by President Janez Drnovšek, he said: "The convention on the future of Slovenia could, if properly structured, evolve into the Coalition for the Future of Slovenia."