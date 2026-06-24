Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Cashman Announce $1 Million for Paul Smith's Adirondack Watershed Institute

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 24, 2026

Pictured in the first photo with Speaker Heastie at the Adirondack Watershed Institute is Assemblymember Michael Cashman.

Pictured in the second photo with Speaker Heastie at the Adirondack Watershed Institute is (from left to right): Assemblymember Michael Cashman and AWI staff.

Speaker Carl Heastie continued his annual statewide tour today with Assemblymember Michael Cashman to tour the Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI), a program of Paul Smith’s College.

“The thousands of miles of protected lakes, rivers and waterways make the Adirondack Park truly a one-of-a-kind forest preserve in the nation,” said Speaker Heastie. “I was glad to join Assemblymember Cashman at the Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith’s College and see the incredible work they do protecting these vital natural resources in the Adirondacks through education and research.”

“New York’s constitutional right to clean water carries with it a responsibility to protect the resources that make that right possible. Few places embody that responsibility more than the Adirondack Park, with its globally significant wetlands, thousands of lakes and ponds, and more than 30,000 miles of rivers and streams,” said Assemblymember Cashman. “Paul Smith’s Adirondack Watershed Institute serves as a critical partner in safeguarding these waters, keeping them clean and free of invasive species, which sustains local ecosystems, strengthens rural communities, and drives outdoor recreation that benefits residents and visitors alike. This important program not only protects the many lakes, rivers and ecosystems in the Adirondacks but provides the next generation with a top-notch education in environmental conservation. I was proud to show this vital program to Speaker Heastie.”

Together, they toured AWI’s facilities and announced $1 million in funding for equipment to expand capacity for water sample testing. The program began in 1989 as the Adirondack Aquatic Institute focused on water quality monitoring. It has since grown to include invasive species management and prevention. Today, AWI is a leading regional voice for clean water, healthy ecosystems and thriving communities.