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Ninth Circuit Says District Court Judge Applied State Unconscionability Cases Too Broadly

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday revived a company’s request to compel arbitration in a putative class action accusing it of violating California labor laws, saying that a judge misapplied state unconscionability cases, which have invalidated employment contracts that provide sweeping coverage for all claims, to an agreement containing other terms indicating an intent to limit the scope to work-related causes of action.

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Ninth Circuit Says District Court Judge Applied State Unconscionability Cases Too Broadly

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