Prime Minister Janez Janša attends ceremonial sessions of the National Council and the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, June 24 - All representatives of the three highest state institutions were present at both ceremonial sessions: President of the Republic of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia Janez Janša, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia Zoran Stevanović, and President of the National Council of the Republic of Slovenia Marko Lotrič.

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