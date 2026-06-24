Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,163 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Janez Janša attends ceremonial sessions of the National Council and the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, June 24 - All representatives of the three highest state institutions were present at both ceremonial sessions: President of the Republic of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia Janez Janša, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia Zoran Stevanović, and President of the National Council of the Republic of Slovenia Marko Lotrič.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Janez Janša attends ceremonial sessions of the National Council and the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.