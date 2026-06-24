Judge Vacates Trump's Courthouse Immigration Arrest Policy Nationwide

(Subscription required) A federal judge in California on Tuesday issued a nationwide ban on Trump administration policies that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents cited in arresting immigrants going to and from hearings at immigration courthouses. U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts of California’s Northern District also vacated a policy that extended the time immigration authorities can hold detainees in temporary lockups from 12 hours to 72 hours.

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