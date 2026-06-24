California Supreme Court grants petition for review in Sonoma State University suit

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court is set to review a denied appeal in a lawsuit filed by student-athletes against Sonoma State University over the dissolution of academic programs, departments and the NCAA athletic program.

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