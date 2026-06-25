Dryad Global Launches Verihelm™, Helping Organisations Track Disruptions to Global Trade Flows

Verihelm gives underwriters, traders, banks, financiers, operators and ports source-traced maritime risk intelligence, helping teams assess exposure, justify action and defend critical decisions with confidence.

CINDERFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verihelm™ combines AI-assisted maritime intelligence with Dryad Global’s analyst expertise to help insurance, finance, retail, industrial and maritime organisations understand where global trade flows are exposed to disruption, where pressure is building, and what it could mean for operations, supply chains and commercial risk.Dryad Global has announced the launch of Verihelm, its next-generation maritime intelligence platform built to support faster, clearer decision-making in a more volatile global trade environment.Designed for organisations exposed to disruption across shipping, insurance, finance, retail, manufacturing, energy, ports and critical infrastructure, Verihelm gives users a clearer view of vessel activity, route risk, sanctions exposure, port and regional threats, and emerging events that could interrupt the movement of goods, commodities and capital.The platform helps teams move beyond monitoring maritime incidents in isolation. It is built to show how maritime risk can affect trade flows, supply chain continuity, logistics planning, underwriting exposure, compliance decisions and operational resilience.The launch comes at a time when organisations across the global economy are under growing pressure to understand where disruption could happen before it affects their operations. Red Sea disruption, GPS interference, sanctions exposure, shadow fleet activity, piracy, port security concerns, environmental regulation and geopolitical instability have shown that maritime risk is now a board-level issue for any organisation reliant on the movement of goods by sea.Verihelm has been developed to address that challenge.The platform monitors maritime intelligence from official sources, AIS data, news feeds, sanctions lists and open-source channels, using AI to support high-volume discovery, classification and scoring. Dryad Global’s analysts then add the verification, judgement and context needed to turn signals into decision-support intelligence.At launch, Verihelm supports users with analyst-reviewed incident intelligence, assessments for ports, maritime regions and countries, email alerting and voyage risk assessments. Downloadable reports allow teams to brief internal stakeholders, collaborate across departments and support decisions around route exposure, vessel risk, trade-flow disruption, sanctions due diligence and incident response.The platform is built to serve ship operators, CSOs, DPAs, fleet and voyage planning teams, charterers, traders, finance teams, insurers, P&I stakeholders, compliance teams, ports, retailers and industrial organisations with exposure to global supply chain disruption.Corey Ranslem, CEO of Dryad Global, said:“Global organisations are not short of alerts. They are short of clarity. Verihelm has been built to help teams understand how maritime risk affects global trade flows, supply chains and the ability to keep operations moving when conditions change.For insurers and finance teams, that means better visibility of exposure. For retailers, manufacturers and industrial organisations, it means a clearer understanding of where supply chain disruption could occur. For maritime operators, it means knowing whether a development changes the risk picture and what should happen next.Our approach combines the scale and speed of AI with the judgement of experienced maritime analysts. That matters because intelligence cannot be a black box. Clients need to know where information has come from, how confident they can be in it, and whether it is relevant to the decision in front of them.Verihelm is the next step in Dryad Global’s mission to give organisations the tools, intelligence and support they need to protect trade, manage disruption and operate with confidence in a fast-moving world.”Verihelm’s launch proposition is built around three operational principles: helping users see what matters, trust what they are seeing and act with confidence.Rather than treating every alert as equal, Verihelm helps users assess whether multiple signals are converging into a meaningful change in risk. Its intelligence workflow combines automated collection, AI-supported classification, analyst review and scored output, giving teams a clearer view of threat relevance, source confidence, operational impact and potential trade-flow disruption.The platform includes multiple sources for sanctions screening, enabling users to screen vessels, identifiers and ownership exposure as part of their due diligence workflows. This is combined with wider vessel risk indicators including AIS behaviour, incident history, port state control records and route exposure.For operators, logistics and supply chain teams, Verihelm provides voyage and regional threat assessments, vessel tracking, environmental regulation visibility and downloadable reports that can be used to brief Masters, shore-based teams, insurers, finance teams, commercial teams and other stakeholders.For enterprise users, Verihelm offers API access to support integration into existing operational, risk, compliance, underwriting, logistics and supply chain resilience workflows.The launch of Verihelm builds on Dryad Global’s established position as a maritime risk intelligence and cyber solutions provider. Dryad Global works with organisations across shipping, insurance, finance, energy, offshore, retail, industry and critical infrastructure, combining technology, maritime expertise and analyst support to help clients make sense of complex and shifting maritime risk.Verihelm is now available for demonstrations and client onboarding.Maritime intelligence, verified.To request a demo, visit: https://www.dryadglobal.com/risk-intelligence-system#demo About Dryad GlobalDryad Global provides maritime risk intelligence, cyber security and decision-support solutions for organisations operating across shipping, insurance, energy, offshore, financial services, retail, industry and critical infrastructure. Its services support clients with maritime domain awareness, voyage risk assessment, vessel tracking, threat analysis, environmental regulation data, cyber protection and analyst-led advisory support. Dryad Global combines advanced technology with a human-centred approach, drawing on maritime specialists, analysts and security professionals to help clients understand risk, protect operations and make informed decisions with confidence.Follow Dryad Global on LinkedIn

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