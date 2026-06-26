Vanilla Ice Releases New Single 'Ice Ice Baby 5.0' & Announces New EP Release August 28th celebrating 35th Anniversary

"ICE ICE BABY 5.0" available NOW on all streaming platforms "NOW & FOREVER" Multi-Color 12-inch Vinyl EP available for pre-order NOW!

Vanilla Ice Releases “Ice Ice Baby 5.0”& Announces New EP Release August 28th Celebrating 35th Anniversary. Multi-Color 12-inch Vinyl EP available for pre-order

My fans have been asking me to do a new mix of the song and I felt the 35th anniversary was a great time to do so. Once I got back into the studio I was inspired to do the EP for this new generation.” — Vanilla Ice

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today the multiplatinum, award-winning global artist, TV personality, and global entertainer Vanilla Ice is thrilled to announce the release of his new single ‘Ice Ice Baby 5.0’ in celebration of the 35th Anniversary of his Global #1 hit. The track is available on all major streaming platforms. The single and album are being released on ICE BABY RECORDINGS and distributed by BFD/The Orchard.“Ice Ice Baby” was the first Hip Hop song to top the Billboard Top 100 charts and become a global #1 hit in the early 1990’s. Credited as the song and artist that took rap to a mainstream crowd worldwide, it remains to this day a weekly top streaming song. This past February, the song also returned to the top of the Billboard charts; achieving #3 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart and #5 on the R&B /Hip-Hop Digital Sales Chart.“My fans have been asking me for a long time to do a new mix of the song and I felt the 35th anniversary was a great time to do so. This version of the song remains true in spirit to the original version, and I have added even more energy and a few modern production techniques to the track which brings a new level of excitement. And of course, I had to add the 5.0 reference as an ode to my Mustang 5.0! ” said Vanilla Ice.“Once I got back into the studio, I was inspired to do the new EP and it felt so good to bring back all those fresh, positive vibes inspired by the 90’s and do something completely new for this generation.”He also announced the upcoming release of his new 6 track EP "Now & Forever" arriving on August 28th, 2026, which is the same date that the “Ice Ice Baby” single was released 35 years ago. The EP will be a multi-color 35th Anniversary 12-inch vinyl with the brand new single “New Money” and re-mixes of some of his greatest hits including: “Get With It”, “Go Ninja Go”, “Now & Forever 2.0” and “Cool As Ice 2.0”.The album was produced by Rob Van Winkle (aka Vanilla Ice”). It was Executive Produced by Helen Murphy and Tommy Quon. The album also features production by today’s top talent including Tate Gregor (“Ice Ice Baby 5.0” & “Get With it”), T.R.L.L. Kennedy (“New Money”), Luke Silas (“Go Ninja Go”), Miles Kennedy (“Cool As Ice 2.0”), Jordan Sears (“Now & Forever 2.0). It was recorded at Power Station Studios in Pompano Beach, Florida.The album was mixed by Hal Gupta-Fitzgerald and mastered by Chris Gehringer @ Sterling sound.Music clearance by Yolanda Ferraloro-Music RightzPRESS CONTACTS:TOMMY QUONTQ Management Agencyultraxinc@aol.com214.704.5740

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