With Her 10th Album, Songstress/Scientist Stacy Robin Discovers 'Where Truth Lies'

Stacy Robin's 'Where Truth Lies' is not only a deeply personal album musically but she also features watercolor art painted by her mother and included some backup vocals by her daughter.

Stacy Robin was selected by Talent is Timeless as one of their inaugural “50 over 50” Recording Artists.

I feel I have something to say to people of all ages... I wrote these songs to remind people that even after loss, disappointment, or change, there is still beauty ahead and truth waiting to be found.” — Stacy Robin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning, Los Angeles–based singer, songwriter and percussionist Stacy Robin releases her deeply personal new album, 'Where Truth Lies'. Written during a period of profound personal reflection, 'Where Truth Lies' invites listeners on a journey through life’s challenges and triumphs. From intimate ballads to uplifting anthems, the album showcases Robin’s distinctive storytelling and emotionally resonant vocals. The album is a 12-song ride that blends soulful Americana, Folk, Rock, and global flavors into an inspirational portrait of loss and healing. Stacy’s straight-from-the-heart style is even more impressive when you consider that she’s also a professional biochemist: This is an artist who has learned how to balance intellect and introspection, a superpower that she wields with lyrical honesty.The versatile Stacy is also a skilled percussionist, who draws on her African travels and often performs with a large djembe slung around her shoulders. While her influences are rooted in the Woodstock Era and Folk/Soft Rock artists like Carole King and Fleetwood Mac, Stacy likes to mix things up with rhythmic textures. Mirroring this eclectic vibe, Producer Gregoli deploys a vast musical arsenal--from banjo to Puerto Rican cuatro--for an intriguing soundscape that spotlights Stacy’s stirring vocals.The album has attracted attention of the music industry. The track, "Mourn Me Not" was the 2026 Bronze Winner of the Global Music Awards. The album charted #1 on both the Folk Music chart the Contemporary Folk chart for The Roots Music Report. The song, "Sing To My Heart" is currently #1 on the Americana Music chart at Radio Guitar One. Ms. Robin was selected by Talent is Timeless as one of their inaugural “50 over 50” Recording Artists for an album project to be released in 2027.'Where Truth Lies' evokes a multi-generational synergy - Stacy’s daughter Raiah contributes haunting background vocals and also designed the album art which features watercolors by Stacy’s mother. “I have something to say to people of all ages,” shares Stacy, “Those who have been navigating life’s challenges, as well as young listeners who are filled with so much promise.” Yet it’s Stacy’s willingness to plumb the depths of her own wounds and lean into hard-earned hope and resilience that make this project so poignant.Stacy has enjoyed a decades-long career performing throughout the country and beyond, at clubs, coffeehouses, festivals, street fairs and house concerts where she especially values the close connection with her audience. In addition to her solo work, she has collaborated on projects with her bands Imaginary Friends, Drawing Down the Moon, and The Benefits. Her artistry has been recognized by organizations such as the L.A. Music Awards, Las Vegas FAME Awards, and Producers Choice Awards, and her music has been featured in film, television, commercials, and radio nationwide.'Where Truth Lies' is a powerful testament of creative courage. It’s an album that invites listeners to reflect, feel, and ultimately move forward with greater understanding.'Where Truth Lies' is available on all major platforms including Spotify® Amazon® , and Apple Music® . For more information on Stacy Robin, please visit her website at www.StacyRobin.com

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