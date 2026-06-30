Hope Beryl-Green to Launch New Book, From Hell to Hope ahead of UK Parliament Address on Human Trafficking Prevention

Hope Beryl-Green's From Hell to Hope Bookcover Hope Beryl Green Hope leading training in Dallas Hope Beryl-Green

Drawing from her own survival, From Hell to Hope explores healing, recovery, and the urgent need to prevent trafficking.

Survivors of trafficking need to be heard, and they need to be believed” — Sarah Symons, CEO of Hope for Justice

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, survivor advocate, and founder of HBG International, Hope Beryl-Green, will launch her second book, Amazon Bestseller, From Hell to Hope, on August 1, 2026, at Historic Landmark Booksellers in Nashville, Tennessee. The release comes ahead of her scheduled address to Members of the UK Parliament in September 2026, where she will advocate for stronger trafficking prevention policies, survivor care, and child protection measures.From Hell to Hope focuses on trafficking prevention, survivor recovery, and community responsibility. The book provides practical insights for churches, organizations, educators, and community leaders seeking to recognize exploitation, support survivors, and strengthen protective measures for vulnerable individuals.The Nashville launch event will bring together ministry leaders, anti-trafficking advocates, policymakers, and community members for conversations surrounding prevention, healing, accountability, and restoration.Beryl-Green has also contributed to anti-trafficking advocacy efforts in Tennessee, including supporting legislation designed to strengthen protections against the grooming of children. The Tennessee Anti-Grooming Act (HB 2317 / SB 2566) was enacted as Public Chapter 1021 and takes effect July 1, 2026.According to global estimates, approximately 6.3 million people are trapped in forced commercial sexual exploitation worldwide, including an estimated 1.7 million children. Human trafficking and forced labor generate billions of dollars annually through illegal exploitation.“Survivors of trafficking need to be heard, and they need to be believed. We were pleased to be able to offer our services to Hope when she needed to be heard, and to walk alongside her in her journey since then. We have watched with admiration as she has become a survivor leader who is now using her voice to bring about change and advocate for others, shaping legislation and changing minds. We believe that Hope’s decision to stand up and speak out will inspire other survivors to come forward, share their stories, and trust that there are those out there who will listen and support them to safety, recovery and justice.” - Sarah Symons, CEO of Hope for Justice.Beryl-Green’s work also includes supporting survivor restoration initiatives and partnering with organizations focused on recovery, prevention, and long-term care for survivors of trafficking and exploitation. She is a trusted partner and advocate of Peace Of Heaven, a $1.2 million residential project dedicated to providing refuge, recovery, and restorative care for children rescued from trafficking and exploitation. The initiative focuses on creating safe, long-term environments that support healing, stability, and restoration for vulnerable children.In September 2026, Beryl-Green will share her testimony with Members of the UK Parliament as part of ongoing discussions surrounding trafficking prevention, survivor support, and child protection policies.“It is so important to hear from the brave survivors of human trafficking like Hope. It is only by hearing their stories that we can even begin to understand how much victims suffer at the hands of evil perpetrators and use that knowledge to develop policy and support system.”- The Rt Hon Dame Karen Bradley DBE MP.About Hope Beryl-GreenHope Beryl-Green is the founder of HBG International, a survivor advocate, ordained minister, author, and speaker whose work focuses on trafficking prevention, survivor recovery, public policy, and faith-based healing. Through her writing, speaking engagements, and advocacy initiatives, she works with leaders, organizations, and governments to strengthen protections for vulnerable individuals and create pathways toward freedom and restoration.

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