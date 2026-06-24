Westchester County Department of Correction and Southern Westchester Boces/Sprain Brook Academy Celebrate 2026 Commencement Ceremony

Published: 24 June 2026

Eight incarcerated individuals received their High School Equivalency (HSE) diplomas during a commencement ceremony at the Westchester County Department of Correction (WCDOC). The ceremony, conducted in partnership with longtime educational partner Southern Westchester BOCES/Sprain Brook Academy, also recognized four students who have successfully completed portions of the HSE examination and continue working toward earning their diplomas.

The graduates successfully passed all four subject examinations required to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. The exam measures proficiency in mathematics, science, reading language arts and social studies. Family members joined each student at the ceremony to celebrate the milestone.

Of the eight graduates, four participated in the Incarcerated Youth Program, which provides academic and vocational instruction to eligible incarcerated individuals between the ages of 18 and 24. The curriculum is aligned with New York State learning standards and helps students earn high school credits while preparing them for the High School Equivalency diploma. The remaining four graduates participated in the Adult Literacy Program, which provides HSE preparation, basic literacy instruction and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) coursework for individuals over age 21.

Both programs are facilitated by Southern Westchester BOCES personnel at WCDOC and operate in accordance with standards established by the New York State Education Department.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “This graduation represents hope, opportunity and positive change. It highlights these individuals' determination to improve their lives and pursue a brighter future. I commend the students for their dedication to education and for taking advantage of the many rehabilitative programs offered by our Department of Correction. I also extend my sincere appreciation to Southern Westchester BOCES/Sprain Brook Academy for its longstanding partnership and commitment to supporting incarcerated individuals.”

Westchester County Department of Correction Commissioner Joseph K. Spano said: “Your presence here today is critically important because it demonstrates your support for and belief in your loved one’s commitment to creating positive change in their life.”

Southern Westchester BOCES Director of Adult and Community Services Tracy Racicot said: “Earning a high school equivalency diploma or passing a GED subtest is not simply about achieving an academic milestone. It is often the moment when a person realizes that their past does not define their intellect or potential. For many of our students, this achievement represents the first positive recognition they have received. It becomes the foundation upon which they build new identities as scholars, mentors and productive citizens as they prepare for a brighter future.”

County Legislator and Vice Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Public Safety Committee Terry Clements said: “Providing incarcerated individuals with an education and access to other important rehabilitation programs is not simply a ‘feel good’ initiative — it enhances public safety by giving them skills that are critical once they return home.”

Westchester County Department of Correction Director of Program Development Barbara Lambros said: “I am extremely proud of our HSE graduates and the students who successfully passed individual subtests of the exam. Their determination, commitment and willingness to step outside their comfort zones have enabled them to achieve an important educational milestone and mark a meaningful turning point in their lives.”

Commencement speaker Steven Brinson said: “I am proud of myself for achieving this goal. I would like to thank BOCES and their outstanding teachers. I also want to thank the Department of Correction staff for supporting me throughout this journey. They helped me believe in myself and never give up.”

The Westchester County Department of Correction is recognized nationally for its comprehensive rehabilitation programming and has earned accreditation from the American Correctional Association and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, as well as compliance certification under the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA).