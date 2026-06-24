Trident Healthcare Institute and TNIA partner to integrate newcomers into Ontario healthcare careers

Partnership aims to address Ontario's critical healthcare staffing shortage by creating clear pathways for newcomers into career-ready healthcare training.

Ontario’s healthcare worker shortage creates real opportunity for newcomers. This partnership with TNIA helps them build skills, confidence, and connections to succeed in healthcare careers.” — CJ Chujor, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Trident Healthcare Institute

HAMILTON , ON, CANADA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident Healthcare Institute and the Toronto Newcomers Integration Association (TNIA) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping newcomers build meaningful careers in Ontario's rapidly growing healthcare sector while addressing critical workforce shortages across the province.The partnership was announced on The $100 Canadian Life Show during an interview with CJ Chujor, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Trident Healthcare Institute. The $100 Canadian Life Show is a reality-style podcast and YouTube series and part of TNIA’s public education initiative to amplify newcomer voices, share practical knowledge, and build a stronger more informed community through honest conversations, interviews, and practical insights, the show explores the challenges, opportunities, and everyday realities of starting over in a new country.Canada Needs Healthcare Workers NowCanada's healthcare system continues to face significant workforce challenges, with nearly 69,000 healthcare job vacancies nationwide. Healthcare employers across Ontario are actively seeking qualified workers to support seniors, individuals with disabilities, and vulnerable populations in long-term care, home care, community care, and developmental services settings.As demand for healthcare services continues to grow, there is an urgent need for trained professionals who are ready to make a difference while building stable and rewarding careers.Building Pathways to EmploymentThrough this partnership, TNIA members and newcomers across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area will gain access to career-focused healthcare training programs designed to prepare students for immediate entry into the workforce.Trident Healthcare Institute offers training in high-demand fields including:• Personal Support Worker (PSW)• Developmental Services Worker (DSW)• Community and Healthcare Support ServicesStudents benefit from practical, hands-on training, flexible learning options, accredited programs, career support services, and a supportive learning environment focused on student success.What the Partnership DeliversThrough the TNIA–Trident Healthcare Institute partnership, newcomers will receive:• Priority access to healthcare training programs• Dedicated guidance throughout the enrollment process• Career-focused education aligned with employer needs• Connections to placement and employment opportunities• A clear pathway from training to workforce readiness• A Shared Commitment to Newcomers"Newcomers bring valuable skills, compassion, and resilience to Canada's workforce. This partnership helps remove barriers to training and employment while creating opportunities for newcomers to contribute to one of the country's most essential sectors." Says Marian Balogun, Founder and Executive Lead at TNIA.Individuals interested in learning more about healthcare career opportunities can visit:📍 Trident Healthcare Institute214 Kenilworth Ave N.Hamilton, Ontario L8H 4S2📞 905-297-5501📧 c.chujor@tridentcollege.caUse Referral Code: TNIA when registering or calling to enroll.About Trident Healthcare InstituteTrident Healthcare Institute is a Hamilton-based healthcare training institution committed to preparing students for successful careers in Canada's healthcare sector through practical, industry-aligned education and workforce-focused training programs.About Toronto Newcomers Integration Association (TNIA)The Toronto Newcomers Integration Association (TNIA) is a grassroot nonprofit organization dedicated to providing vital resources and supporting newcomers through education, employment connections, mentorship, and community engagement initiatives that foster successful settlement and integration in Canada. For further information, visit tniacommunity.com.

Canada's Healthcare Workforce Shortages - Integrating Newcomers into the System

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