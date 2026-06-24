Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation Protecting Taxpayers and Increasing Local Government Accountability

BRADENTON, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation designed to increase transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline in local government while supporting ongoing efforts to provide property tax relief for Florida homeowners.

“Florida has reduced its budget for four straight years and has demonstrated fiscal responsibility and respect for taxpayers,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Now, we are stepping in to protect taxpayers from taxes at the local level.”

“Local governments have continued to grow their budgets by resorting to scare tactics like threatening cuts to essential services,” said Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia. “This pivotal piece of legislation pulls the curtain back on local government’s wasteful spending so that Floridians are better equipped to hold their local officials accountable. Thank you, Governor DeSantis, for signing this bill and ensuring that local governments are good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 4-F and House Bill 1329 into law.

Senate Bill 4-F strengthens safeguards against local property tax increases and serves as the implementation bill accompanying the proposed constitutional amendment known as Save Our Homes from Excessive Property Taxes, which will be considered by voters in November 2026. The legislation revises how local governments calculate the maximum property tax rate they may adopt with a simple majority vote. Under current law, local governments may increase the rolled-back rate based on growth in Florida's per-capita personal income. SB 4-F removes that adjustment and generally limits the maximum levy to the standard rolled-back rate.

The bill also establishes higher approval thresholds for local governments seeking to exceed the rolled-back rate:

Millage rates up to 110 percent of the rolled-back rate require a two-thirds vote of the governing body.

Millage rates above 110 percent of the rolled-back rate require a unanimous vote, a three-fourths vote for larger governing boards, or approval by voters through referendum.



These reforms are expected to reduce the base millage rate for many jurisdictions and limit the ability of local governments to increase property tax collections without broad public support. Additionally, SB 4-F allows expanded ballot summary language for the proposed constitutional amendment, ensuring voters receive a clearer explanation of the measure when it appears on the November 2026 ballot.

House Bill 1329, the Local Government Financial Transparency and Accountability Act, requires counties and municipalities to provide taxpayers with greater visibility into government spending and budgeting decisions.

The legislation requires local governments to publish detailed financial information online, including:

Budget summaries;

Revenues and expenditures;

Departmental spending;

Staffing information;

Reserve levels and fund balances; and

Additional financial reports and budget documents.



The bill also requires quarterly reports on employee compensation and establishes annual budget development calendars to promote year-round transparency.

Most significantly, HB 1329 requires local governments to conduct a budget reduction exercise before adopting a final budget. Local officials must identify strategies to reduce proposed spending by 10 percent without affecting essential services such as law enforcement, fire protection, and other legally required government functions. This requirement ensures local governments examine efficiencies and spending priorities before claiming that taxpayer relief would require cuts to critical public services.

The signing of SB 4-F and HB 1329 builds upon the DeSantis Administration's broader efforts to increase affordability, reduce the tax burden on Florida families, and ensure government remains focused on core responsibilities.

Together, these measures provide taxpayers with stronger protections against unnecessary property tax increases, greater insight into local government spending, and enhanced accountability from elected officials responsible for managing public resources.