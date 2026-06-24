Mayor’s Weekly Recap Blog and Newsletter 06/12/2026
Weekly Recap
Pawtucket Residents – Mayor’s Message:The City’s Summer of Celebration is kicking off with community watch parties and special events bringing residents together throughout June. On Friday, June 12, Team USA faces Paraguay, followed by a June 15 watch party featuring Cape Verde vs. Spain, both held at the Pawtucket City Hall Municipal Lot with live match broadcasts, food vendors, a beer garden, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Earlier that day, residents are also invited to Slater Park at 10:00 AM for a Liberty Tree Ceremony with Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore, commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary and highlighting Pawtucket’s ongoing Summer of Celebration, with all events reflecting a season centered on community, culture, and connection.
Community Announcements:
- Introducing Your New Pawtucket Water Supply Board Consumer Water Portal!
- Get Involved in Your City: Get Involved offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions.
- Community Spotlight: Eagle Scouts Court of Honor
- City of Pawtucket Presents: Watch Party Celebrations
- Centreville Bank Stadium – 2026 Calendar of Events!
- Hope Artiste Village Events – Mark Your Calendar!
- Trash Clean Up – June 14, 2026
- City of Pawtucket Annual Photo Contest: Contest Information
Have a relaxing weekend,
City of Pawtucket
Check out this week’s Mayor’s Newsletter: Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter 06/12/26
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