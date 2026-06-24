Mayor’s Weekly Recap Blog and Newsletter 06/19/2026
Weekly Recap
Pawtucket Residents – Mayor’s Message:As we observe Juneteenth, the City joins communities across the nation in honoring a pivotal moment in American history and reflecting on the ongoing pursuit of freedom, equality, and opportunity. The day serves as both a celebration and a reminder of the resilience, contributions, and achievements of Black Americans, past and present. A City proclamation was signed recognizing the strength and impact of African Americans, celebrating Pawtucket’s diversity, and reaffirming a continued commitment to inclusion, unity, and opportunity for all residents. As the Summer of Celebration continues and the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, Juneteenth offers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on shared history and recommit to building a more inclusive future for everyone.
Community Announcements:
- Pawtucket’s First Two Watch Parties Celebrated Our Community!
- Register Today for Our Historic Trolley Tour – Celebrating Our Country’s 250th Anniversary!
- Introducing Your New Pawtucket Water Supply Board Consumer Water Portal!
- Get Involved in Your City: Get Involved offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions.
- Community Spotlight: WaveRunners Community Clean-Up
- City of Pawtucket Presents: Watch Party Celebrations
- Centreville Bank Stadium – 2026 Calendar of Events!
- Hope Artiste Village Events – Mark Your Calendar!
- Pawtucket Public Library: Children’s Summer Reading Program
- Pawtucket Public Library: English Citizenship & Computer Classes
- City of Pawtucket Annual Photo Contest: Contest Information
Have a fun weekend,
City of Pawtucket
Check out this week’s Mayor’s Newsletter: Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter 06/19/26
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