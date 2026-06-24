Mayor’s Weekly Recap Blog and Newsletter 06/12/2026

Weekly Recap

Pawtucket Residents – Mayor’s Message:The City’s Summer of Celebration is kicking off with community watch parties and special events bringing residents together throughout June. On Friday, June 12, Team USA faces Paraguay, followed by a June 15 watch party featuring Cape Verde vs. Spain, both held at the Pawtucket City Hall Municipal Lot with live match broadcasts, food vendors, a beer garden, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Earlier that day, residents are also invited to Slater Park at 10:00 AM for a Liberty Tree Ceremony with Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore, commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary and highlighting Pawtucket’s ongoing Summer of Celebration, with all events reflecting a season centered on community, culture, and connection.



Community Announcements:

Introducing Your New Pawtucket Water Supply Board Consumer Water Portal!

Get Involved in Your City: Get Involved offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions.

offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions. Community Spotlight: Eagle Scouts Court of Honor

Eagle Scouts Court of Honor City of Pawtucket Presents: Watch Party Celebrations

Watch Party Celebrations Centreville Bank Stadium – 2026 Calendar of Events!

Hope Artiste Village Events – Mark Your Calendar!

Trash Clean Up – June 14, 2026

City of Pawtucket Annual Photo Contest: Contest Information

Have a relaxing weekend,

City of Pawtucket

Check out this week’s Mayor’s Newsletter: Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter 06/12/26

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