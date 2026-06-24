Mayor’s Weekly Recap Blog and Newsletter 06/19/2026

Weekly Recap

Pawtucket Residents – Mayor’s Message:As we observe Juneteenth, the City joins communities across the nation in honoring a pivotal moment in American history and reflecting on the ongoing pursuit of freedom, equality, and opportunity. The day serves as both a celebration and a reminder of the resilience, contributions, and achievements of Black Americans, past and present. A City proclamation was signed recognizing the strength and impact of African Americans, celebrating Pawtucket’s diversity, and reaffirming a continued commitment to inclusion, unity, and opportunity for all residents. As the Summer of Celebration continues and the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, Juneteenth offers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on shared history and recommit to building a more inclusive future for everyone.





Community Announcements:

Pawtucket’s First Two Watch Parties Celebrated Our Community!

Register Today for Our Historic Trolley Tour – Celebrating Our Country’s 250th Anniversary!

Introducing Your New Pawtucket Water Supply Board Consumer Water Portal!

Get Involved in Your City: Get Involved offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions.

offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions. Community Spotlight: WaveRunners Community Clean-Up

WaveRunners Community Clean-Up City of Pawtucket Presents: Watch Party Celebrations

Watch Party Celebrations Centreville Bank Stadium – 2026 Calendar of Events!

Hope Artiste Village Events – Mark Your Calendar!

Pawtucket Public Library: Children’s Summer Reading Program

Children’s Summer Reading Program Pawtucket Public Library: English Citizenship & Computer Classes

English Citizenship & Computer Classes City of Pawtucket Annual Photo Contest: Contest Information

Have a fun weekend,

City of Pawtucket

Check out this week’s Mayor’s Newsletter: Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter 06/19/26

Stay connected for more updates! Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter Sign-Up Link