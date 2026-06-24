MDC is renovating Kendzora Lake in Platte and Buchanan counties

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EDGERTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that it will be lowering Kendzora Lake on the Kendzora Conservation Area in Platte and Buchanan counties north of Kansas City for replacement of water-control equipment. The 35-acre lake will be lowered by a few feet to provide access to the existing water-control structure for removal and replacement. The project is scheduled to begin in late June with completion expected in spring of 2027.

During the renovation, lake access from the north side will remain open to the public. Access to the lake from the south side will not be permitted. Access to the wetland areas will be restricted to the south levee and north parking lot. MDC asks visitors to be aware of and avoid renovation construction areas.

The project will remove the existing water-control structure and replace it with a new spillway and overflow pipes that will run beneath Union Mill Road. The improvements will help protect the Kendzora Lake dam and provide better control and direction of water during high-water events.

The project will also replace the water-control structures serving the two wetlands east of the lake. These upgrades will improve MDC’s ability to capture water within the wetlands and manage water levels more effectively.

The Anthony and Beatrice Kendzora Conservation Area is located north of Edgerton on the border of Platte and Buchanan counties. A 35-acre lake provides fishing opportunities for largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, and crappie. Almost one mile of the Platte River runs through the west part of the area, providing river-fishing opportunities. The area includes approximately 200 acres of wetland and bottomland that is seasonally flooded, providing both upland game and waterfowl habitat. Nearly 300 acres of timber on the area provide habitat for wild turkeys, white-tailed deer, fox and gray squirrels, furbearers, and a variety of songbirds. The area also has about 190 acres of grasslands and old fields. Learn more from MDC at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/anthony-beatrice-kendzora-conservation-area.