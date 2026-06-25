PatientGenie Partners with Rosebank Sports Medicine & Therapy to Automate Patient Referral Scheduling

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AI scheduling agents convert Workers' Comp and Auto Accident referrals to appointments in four languages, across voice and SMS

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatientGenie , the AI agent platform that automates patient outreach and scheduling for healthcare providers, health plans and health systems, today announced a partnership with Rosebank Sports Medicine & Therapy , a Staten Island, New York-based practice specializing in physical therapy, pain management, and sports medicine.Under the partnership, PatientGenie's AI handles scheduling for new patients referred through workers' compensation and automobile accident claims, managing outbound calls, outbound SMS, and incoming calls to convert referrals into confirmed first appointments.For practices serving workers' comp and personal injury patients, the window between referral and first visit is clinically significant. According to the Workers Compensation Research Institute ( WCRI ), based on workers' comp claims across 27 states, workers who began physical therapy more than 30 days after injury had disability durations 58% longer and medical costs 24% higher than those who started within the first week. These patients were also significantly more likely to be prescribed opioids or require surgery. PatientGenie automates that first-contact outreach so referrals move to scheduled visits without relying on staff availability or manual follow-up.PatientGenie’s deployment with Rosebank supports four languages (English, Spanish, Russian, and Georgian), reflecting the patient demographics Rosebank serves across the New York metropolitan area."Workers' comp and auto accident patients come to us at a critical moment, they're in pain, they need to be seen, and every day of delay matters for their recovery," said Dr. Serge Menkin, Medical Director at Rosebank Sports Medicine & Therapy. "PatientGenie handles the scheduling coordination so our clinical team can focus on the care itself. The multilingual capability means no patient falls through the cracks because of a language barrier.""Friction builds up easily in sports medicine and physical therapy practices like Rosebank," said Alex Zoller, Co-Founder and CEO of PatientGenie. "A referral comes in, someone has to make the call, leave a voicemail, follow up, and that process breaks down constantly. Our agents run that workflow automatically, in the patient's language, across both inbound and outbound channels.”###About Rosebank Sports Medicine & TherapyRosebank Sports Medicine & Therapy helps individuals overcome physical limitations and pain through physical therapy, pain management, sports medicine, and regenerative medicine. Located in Staten Island, NY, the practice serves athletes, workers' compensation patients, and individuals recovering from automobile accidents and chronic conditions.About PatientGenie:PatientGenie is the orchestration layer for health plans and health systems, an AI platform of specialized agents that automate the administrative workflows behind patient access and care delivery. PatientGenie's voice and text agents communicate with patients and providers to handle everything from scheduling and care-gap closure to post-discharge follow-up, autonomously. With a modular architecture and enterprise-ready customization, the platform plugs directly into existing workflows, removes friction, and delivers measurable improvements in access and efficiency. Backed by early traction and scalable partnerships, PatientGenie is building the AI infrastructure that makes timely, appropriate care possible for every patient, every time.

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