REMINDER: Sununu, Brown Have Extreme, Anti-Choice Records

Today, on the four-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and ripped away reproductive rights across the country, here’s a reminder that U.S. Senate candidates John Sununu and Scott Brown have spent their careers working to roll back reproductive rights.

Learn more about Sununu and Brown’s extreme, anti-choice records that are out of step with Granite Staters: