Douglas County Commissioners approve construction contract for Helitack hangar, strengthening the County’s wildfire response capabilities

Protecting you, your family and your home from the threat of wildfire is a top priority for Douglas County. The Board of County Commissioners is adding another tool to that toolbox.

During a Regular Business Meeting June 23, the Board of Douglas County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $4.2 million contract with TCC Corporation to build a dedicated Helitack hangar to support the County’s aerial firefighting program.

The new facility will provide a permanent home for Douglas County’s Helitack helicopter and firefighting personnel, ensuring critical aerial resources are protected, maintained and ready to deploy when wildfire threatens the community.

“Wildfire preparedness is one of the most significant investments we can make in protecting our community,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “Douglas County is unique in having its own helitack team, and this hangar will ensure those resources are protected and ready to respond at any time, in any weather. The true measure of success will be the homes that never burn, the families that remain safe and the disasters that never happen because help arrived when it was needed most.”

“This is a direct investment in protecting our homes, open spaces and residents from the threat of catastrophic wildfire,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle. “We live in a region where wildfire risk is a reality, and the impacts of pine beetle damage have only increased that danger. Investing in these resources now ensures our community is better prepared to respond when it matters most.”

“Effective wildfire response relies on speed, coordination, and having the right resources in the right place,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. “The Board’s investment in this hangar ensures our Helitack crew and helicopter have a dedicated, reliable base of operations. This project, along with the future expansion of the joint training facility, ensures our deputies and local fire crews are trained together and ready to protect our communities side-by-side.”

This contract approval marks the first phase in expanding the county’s Regional Joint Public Safety Training Center, which is also set to include a joint training facility for law enforcement and wildfire response, and a training equipment facility.

Douglas County has made significant investments in wildfire preparedness and response in recent years, including year-round aerial firefighting support and a highly trained Helitack team, an AI-assisted wildfire detection system, and cost-sharing grants for wildfire mitigation projects.

“Effective wildfire response relies on speed, coordination, and having the right resources in the right place,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. “The Board’s investment in this hangar ensures our Helitack crew and helicopter have a dedicated, reliable base of operations. This project, along with the future expansion of the joint training facility, ensures our deputies and local fire crews are trained together and ready to protect our communities side-by-side.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with completion anticipated in 2027.

Learn more about the County’s wildfire mitigation and response efforts and what you can do online at DouglasCO.gov/wildfires. Make sure you and your family are signed up for emergency alerts by visiting DougCoAlert.com.