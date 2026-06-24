RELEASE: Mississippi loses 2,300 manufacturing jobs under Trump, Reeves policies

TRUMP'S ECONOMY IS FAILING MISSISSIPPI: MANUFACTURING JOBS VANISH, COSTS SOAR, AND TRUMP ABANDONS HOUSING RELIEF

New data shows Mississippi has lost 2,300 manufacturing jobs since Trump took office — as the Iran war, healthcare cuts, and a sabotaged housing bill pile costs onto working families





JACKSON, MS — As Donald Trump and Republicans continue to squeeze Mississippi working families, the Mississippi Democratic Party today released a comprehensive accounting of the Republican economic failure bearing down on the Magnolia State — from vanishing manufacturing jobs and skyrocketing healthcare costs to Trump's reckless war with Iran and today's stunning decision to hold a landmark housing bill hostage to a political stunt.





MISSISSIPPI JOBS: 2,300 MANUFACTURING JOBS GONE SINCE TRUMP TOOK OFFICE





New data released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that Mississippi has lost2,300 manufacturing jobssince Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2025. Mississippi's unemployment rate remains at 3.8%, and while overall employment numbers have ticked up slightly, the loss of nearly 2,300 good-paying factory jobs tells the real story of where Mississippi's economy is headed under the watch of Governor Tate Reeves and President Trump.









Mississippi manufacturing workers in auto plants, food processing facilities, and industrial operations across the state are bearing the brunt of Trump's reckless tariff war and economic chaos. These are exactly the kinds of jobs Trump promised to protect. Instead, he's presided over their disappearance.









“Trump promised Mississippi workers he would bring manufacturing back, and instead he’s watching it walk out the door. Reeves brags about Mississippi's economy when talking about data centers, but turns a blind eye to actual jobs leaving the state. Twenty-three hundred manufacturing jobs don’t disappear by accident, they disappear when you wage an economic war with no plan and no end in sight. Mississippi families deserve a president who actually fights for their paychecks, not one who treats this state as an afterthought.”









— Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Cheikh Taylor









TRUMP’S IRAN WAR: MISSISSIPPI FAMILIES PAYING $775–$1,313 MORE FOR TRUMP’S RECKLESS GAMBLE





As if the job losses weren’t enough, new data reveals that American households have spent an extra$775 to $1,313directly because of Donald Trump’s unpopular and unresolved war with Iran. A significant chunk of that burden ($555) comes from surging fuel and fertilizer costs, a particularly brutal hit for Mississippi’s agricultural economy.









The Iran war costs compound what Mississippi families were already enduring. Since Trump took office, working families have spent more than$3,100 moreon goods and services, including$622 more on housing,$310 more on groceries, and$110 more on electricity. And since Trump launched his military campaign against Iran without securing a solid deal, Americans have collectively spent$44 billion more on gas, roughly$372 more per family.









Mississippi families, many of whom are already living paycheck to paycheck, are being asked to fund Trump’s foreign policy gambles while he takes taxpayer money to bankroll his vanity projects and reward his wealthy donors.









“Mississippians have been told to tighten their belts for years. Now Trump wants them to tighten their belts even more to cover the cost of a war he started without a strategy, a deal, or an off-ramp. Families in this state are not paying more at the pump so Donald Trump can look tough on the world stage. They’re paying more because Trump chose chaos over competence, and Mississippi is footing the bill.”









— Mississippi Democratic Party Executive Director Mikel Bolden









HEALTHCARE: TRUMP AND REPUBLICANS CUT MEDICAID, RAISED PREMIUMS, AND NOW WANT MISSISSIPPIANS TO TAKE OUT LOANS FOR MEDICAL BILLS





More than a third of American families are already carrying medical debt, and Trump and Republicans are making it worse at every turn. Their refusal to extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits has driven premiums up by an average of58%and caused ACA enrollment to drop by more than1 million people, a number that continues to grow as families simply cannot afford the monthly payments.









Before that, Trump and Republicans cut Medicaid by nearly$1 TRILLION, the largest cut to healthcare in American history, a move projected to leave an additional15 million peoplewithout insurance. In Mississippi, where Medicaid serves as a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of residents, these cuts are not abstract budget numbers. They are real families losing real coverage.









Meanwhile, despite Trump’s promises of “most favored nation” drug pricing deals, pharmaceutical companies have raised prices on hundreds of prescription drugs and launched new medications at an average price of$353,000 per year. The Trump administration’s response to all of this? Suggesting that Americans should take outloansfor medical bills they can’t pay, while simultaneously eliminating the federal and state protections that kept medical debt off credit reports.









It is no wonder that 73% of American adults say healthcare affordability is a very big problem for this country, and Trump’s disapproval rating on healthcare handling is the highest of any president this century.









“Mississippi already has some of the worst health outcomes in the nation and Donald Trump and the Republican Party just made them catastrophically worse. They slashed Medicaid by nearly a trillion dollars, let premiums skyrocket, watched drug prices explode, and now their big idea is for sick Mississippians to go into debt to pay their hospital bills. That is not a healthcare policy. That is cruelty dressed up as governance.”









— Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Cheikh Taylor





HOUSING: TRUMP SABOTAGES LANDMARK BIPARTISAN BILL — AND MISSISSIPPI’S GOP DELEGATION IS SILENT





Today, Donald Trump abruptly canceled the signing of the21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a landmark bipartisan housing bill that had just passed the Senate 85–5 and the House 358–32, and represented the most significant congressional action on housing in more than three decades. Mississippi’s own Republican senators voted for this bill. Mississippi’s Republican House members voted for this bill.









The bill would have helped Mississippi families by cracking down on large institutional investors gobbling up single-family homes, cutting red tape that slows housing construction, and expanding access to more affordable manufactured housing. It was a genuine win for working Mississippians who have been priced out of homeownership, a problem made dramatically worse by the $622 increase in housing costs Mississippi families have already absorbed under Trump.









Instead of signing it, Trump held the bill hostage to force Congress to pass his SAVE America Act, an election bill that even members of his own party say lacks the votes to pass. He dismissed the housing legislation as “of minor importance.”









Mississippi’s Republican congressional delegation voted for this housing bill. They know Mississippi families need relief. So why are they silent while Trump throws that relief in the trash for a political stunt? Mississippians deserve an answer.









“Trump said housing relief is of ‘minor importance.’ Try telling that to a Mississippi family who can’t afford rent, can’t afford to buy a home, and is watching Wall Street investors outbid them on every property that comes to market. Mississippi’s Republicans voted for this bill — and not one of them has had the backbone to stand up and tell the president he’s wrong to hold it hostage. Their silence is a choice. And Mississippi’s working families will remember it.”









— Mississippi Democratic Party Executive Director Mikel Bolden

Democrats are fighting to bring down costs, restore healthcare access, protect manufacturing jobs, and deliver the housing relief Mississippi families need. Trump and Republicans have delivered broken promises, vanishing jobs, soaring prices, and a housing veto dressed up as a political ultimatum.# # #Data Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), June 23, 2026; Joint Economic Committee (Senate Democrats); DNC Rapid Response