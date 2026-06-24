Dorchester County man charged with operating business without a Retail License

SCDOR agents arrested a Dorchester County man on Wednesday and charged him with operating a business without a Retail License.

Kenneth Anthony Pinckney II, 41, of Summerville, operated Swift Installations, formerly known as Swift Audio. According to an arrest warrant, the SCDOR revoked Pinckney’s Retail License in March 2023 due to unpaid Sales and Use Tax.

Every person engaged in business in South Carolina as a retailer must obtain a Retail License from the SCDOR before making any retail sales that are subject to Sales & Use Tax. Though Pinckney was advised by SCDOR Revenue Officers to close his business and cease making sales after his Retail License was revoked, an investigation revealed that he did not.

If convicted, Pinckney faces a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and/or a $200 fine. He is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to FraudAdvisor@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

2070 Northbrook Blvd, Suite B7

North Charleston, SC 29406

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MEDIA INQUIRIES:

SCDOR Public Information Office

news@dor.sc.gov