JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR SALT LAKE CITY

Salt Lake City, Utah—The Judicial Nominating Commission for Salt Lake City has scheduled a meeting on June 26, 2026 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Salt Lake City, Utah. The successful candidate will fill a new position recently approved by the Utah Judicial Council. The Commission will begin the meeting at 8:00 a.m. in the Matheson Courthouse, which is located at 450 South State Street in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

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