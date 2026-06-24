Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Secures Victory in Lynchburg Circuit Court; Background Checks on Private Firearm Sales to Resume July 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Lynchburg Circuit Court ruled today, effective July 1, to dissolve the injunction blocking background checks on the private sale of firearms in Wilson v. Hanley, delivering a major victory for gun violence prevention efforts and the public safety of our Commonwealth. This decision follows years of litigation involving Virginia’s life-saving background check law, which requires background checks on all private firearm sales. On April 22, 2026, Governor Spanberger signed into law HB 1525, which resolves the underlying cause of the injunction by establishing a statutory prohibition against the sale of firearms for 18-20 year olds in Virginia. The injunction was based on the law as it existed before HB1525.

“For too long, communities across the Commonwealth have lived in fear and been tormented by grief and loss as the result of preventable gun violence. This is especially true for Black and Brown communities who experience gun violence at a disproportionate rate. Background checks keep guns out of dangerous hands and save lives,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “My predecessor’s refusal to defend Virginia’s life-saving law was shameful and it put the safety of our communities at risk. The Court’s decision today rights that wrong and puts the Commonwealth back on a path of protecting Virginians and stemming the tide of gun violence in our communities.”

The Lynchburg Circuit Court entered a permanent injunction last year and former Attorney General Jason Miyares’ refused to file an appeal in the case and defend Virginia’s law in December 2025. Then Attorney General-Elect Jones filed a motion seeking an opportunity to intervene and defend the law, and since taking office has continued fighting to preserve Virginia’s ability to conduct background checks on private firearm sales.

Published on: June 24, 2026

###