Auditor General DeFoor Announces Carnegie Library of Homestead as Newest Be Money Smart Community Partner

MUNHALL, PA – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the Carnegie Library of Homestead as the latest Community Partner to join the Be Money $mart financial literacy initiative. The Library has a circulation of 80,000 resources and offers programs and workshops seven days a week for children, youth, families, adults and seniors.

“I’m honored to recognize the Carnegie Library of Homestead as our newest community partner,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “One of the biggest benefits to having a library card is that it gives you access to information about money and will help you on your road to becoming financially literate. It’s essential that we continue to build this network of community partners, so every Pennsylvanian has access to resources to help them become financially secure.”

These community partners represent organizations from around the state, including colleges and universities, school districts, financial institutions, local chambers of commerce, YMCAs and libraries, and all have free resources available for anyone to download.

“The Carnegie Library of Homestead has long served as a gathering place for people to learn, grow, and imagine their futures,” Executive Director Carol Shrieve said. “Literacy – including financial literacy – is the cornerstone of our mission. Through the provision of educational resources, access to technology, and free community workshops, we are committed to empowering our neighbors with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions. We are grateful to Auditor General DeFoor for recognizing public libraries as trusted community partners in this important work.”

Since the launch of Be Money $mart in 2021, DeFoor has:

Launched a statewide art contest for students to design the cover of a financial literacy activity book;

Met with teachers and students in high school classrooms across Pennsylvania in recognition of successful financial literacy learning opportunities;

Visited YMCAs across the Commonwealth to talk about financial literacy for all ages;

Worked with Junior Achievement to emphasize financial literacy messages to elementary school students and participated in multiple BizTown simulations; and

Partnered with CrossState Credit Union Association and other credit unions and financial institutions across the state to promote free financial literacy resources, including hosting ‘Money $mart Mondays’ with PSECU .

For more information on the Department of the Auditor General’s financial literacy efforts or to become a community partner, visit www.paauditor.gov/communitypartners.

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Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov